I’ve never had a work-from-home job before, but working remotely is nothing new for me. As a home-school graduate, working from home brings back memories of grade school.
From sixth through 12th grades, I studied in a variety of “classrooms,” from my grandmother’s roll top desk in a corner of our living room to the woods surrounding our backyard.
When you’re home-schooled, even a trip to the grocery store counts as “school.” I remember following my mom around the isles of Aldi with a calculator in hand, adding up the bill as she dropped items in the cart (math), talking about the meals that would be made with those items (home economics) and helping load them in the trunk and later carrying them in the house (physical education).
I went on nature walks and birdwatching adventures, participated in a citizen science program through the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and made frequent trips to the Dalton and Abington community libraries.
I rode my bicycle and played basketball with the neighborhood kids.
I participated in monthly gatherings called “enrichment days” with Harmony Home Educators (an organized group of other home-schoolers from the region), and I played wallyball with Salt and Light (another regional home-school group) every week at Shadowbrook Inn and Resort in Tunkhannock.
Our family vacations included field trips to zoos, museums and other educational stops.
And at the end of every school year, all of this (and a lot more) was compiled into my portfolio (a home-school scrapbook that fills a thick, three-ring binder) to be reviewed by the school district.
OK, working from home doesn’t directly remind me of all these things, but it certainly got the memory ball rolling.
As I sat at my dining room table with my laptop Thursday afternoon and gazed out the window, I wanted to be outside so bad that I had to force myself to focus on my work. It reminded me of agonizing over math pages while longing to go outside and ride my bike. (Yes, home-schoolers still have book-work.)
And just like I did when I finished my school work, as soon as the day’s newspaper work was done, I bounded out the door to enjoy the fresh air.
Then on Friday, I finally got the hang of this home-working thing. I took my laptop out on the back deck.
It isn’t always ideal, and I look forward to the day COVID-19 is beat and we can all go back to our workplaces. But for now, home-working, like home-schooling, has its benefits.
