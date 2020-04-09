Shervin Mokhtari still wakes up early, gets his workouts in, and prepares as if it is track and field season.
A senior leader for the Abington Heights boys track team that would have been defending its Lackawanna Division I title, he put his heart into this spring, knowing it was his turn to shine.
But the coronavirus pandemic has him doing his sessions at home. He does mostly cardiovascular training, and for a hurdler, not having the barriers to practice his technique is difficult, he’s not stopping and won’t even if the season is lost.
“I constantly go out on runs and I continue doing morning workouts,” Mokhtari, 18, said. “I am still eating right and getting my sleep. I am making sure I don’t slack off. It’s upsetting, because I was looking forward to this year. I saw it as an opportunity. I really did put my all into it.
“But, there is nothing really we could do about it. If there is any luck, I am trying to stay in shape.”
Mokhtari has had a steady rise through the ranks in the hurdle events.
He started in seventh and eighth grade at Scranton, then his family moved to Clarks Summit.
In his freshman year, Mokhtari jumped right to the varsity team and he trained with Antonio Maletta for the next three seasons.
His commitment and dedication resulted in improvements each season.
A two-sport standout who also plays soccer, Mokhtari posted a season-best time of 18.94 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and 44.04 in the 300 hurdles his first year. He eclipsed those numbers as a sophomore with a 17.59 in the 110s and a 42.73 for the 300s that landed him in seventh place at the District 2 Class 3A Championships.
Then, last spring, with Maletta establishing himself as the top hurdle athlete in the Lackawanna Track Conference and setting school records throughout the season, Mokhtari chased. And it helped him in the long run.
“He is just a hard worker and a tough competitor,” Abington Heights coach Mike Ludka said. “He got to work with Antonio and that helped him in his development. He also had great coaches in Lynn Piwowarczyk and Bob McMinn. Shervin is just an old fashioned hard worker.”
Last season, Mokhtari finished third in the 300 hurdles at the Robert Spagna Championships with a time of 41.36. He topped that with a personal-best of 40.75 that earned him a bronze medal at the District 2 Class 3A Championship.
“I was pretty happy,” Mokhtari said. “Mainly because I kept improving the whole season. That was my best time. I kept taking steps forward the entire season.”
He had confidence and continued training right through the summer.
“Competing with Antonio was a lot of fun,” Mokhtari said. “We had a really good bond together. A lot of people would say it was unfortunate that I had to run against him, but it really made me better. I would constantly push myself to get to his level. He helped me a lot with techniques and tips.”
After the soccer season, Mokhtari started practicing and competing indoors.
Then, as the spring season approached, everything got shut down.
Even without track, the well-rounded student-athlete, Mokhtari stays busy. He is headed to the University of Scranton in the fall where he plans to study neuroscience and will compete in track and field.
He is also a member of the orchestra at Abington Heights where he plays violin.
“I enjoy that too,” said Mokhtari, who also plays the piano. “I started playing the violin because I already knew how to play the piano. I wanted to branch out. For orchestra, it’s a stress reliever and is a great hobby.”
