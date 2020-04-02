30 years ago: The University of Scranton announced it would host a volleyball match between Penn State and BYU as part of the ASICS Volleyfest.
20 years ago: Casey Manning scored the 1,000th point of her career for Abington Heights in a 65-62 win over Chester in the second round of the PIAA Class 4A playoffs.
10 years ago: Ross Danzig scored 18 points, including the 1,000th of his career, for Abington Heights in a 55-41 win over Mifflinburg in the second round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs.
