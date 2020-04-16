30 years ago: Janet Garvey had two hits and three RBIs for Abington Heights in a 16-2 win over West Scranton.
20 years ago: Debbie Botke and Michelle Zinicola each had an RBI double in the seventh inning as Abington Heights rallied for a 5-3 win over Wallenpaupack.
10 years ago: Evan Craig of Abington Heights was named All-Region wrestler of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.