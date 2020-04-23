Ryan Gabura would rather be standing on a pitcher’s mound, staring in to home plate. Instead, the Abington Heights baseball senior is at home in his basement looking at a dart board.
Instead of focusing on the catcher’s mitt, he is zoned in on the red bulls-eye circle. Instead of trying to whiff an opposing batter, he is trying to beat family members in the matches that have become part of their stay-at-home routine.
“It’s kind of turned into an every night thing,” Gabura said. “It gets pretty competitive and heated downstairs.”
On April 9, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association announced because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the remainder of the winter sports season as well as the spring sports season was canceled.
Gabura and his teammates had held out hope that they might get a chance to play an abbreviated season. But when Gov. Tom Wolf announced Pennsylvania schools would be closed for in-person learning for the rest of the school year, the inevitable became a reality.
“I feel bad for all the seniors and everyone in the baseball community,” Gabura said. “But there’s pretty much nothing you can do about it. We just have to keep working out, keep playing catch and look forward to the next time we’ll be able to play.”
Four days after the PIAA’s announcement, Gabura was hit with a double whammy. He was hoping to play American Legion ball for Abington Post 7069 this summer. Instead, the Pennsylvania Department of American Legion announced it was canceling the 2020 season.
“Legion is always a blast, so it sucks to watch that go by, too,” Gabura said. “Hopefully when they allow small group gatherings, we can play pickup games.”
Abington Heights was 13-9 last season, winning nine of its final 12 games to capture the Lackawanna League Division I title. The Comets then advanced to the District 2 Class 5A semifinals.
One of five seniors on this year’s roster, Gabura would have been part of coach Bill Zalewski’s pitching rotation.
Last season, Gabura was 2-0 with a 0.71 earned-run average and 19 strikeouts in 19? innings.
“I know everyone on the team is pretty bummed. Especially all the seniors,” Gabura said. “We were excited for the upcoming season that we worked hard for. We had a solid team coming back this year. Our core was solid, including the juniors and underclassmen. I feel like we would have been pretty successful this season. We definitely could have been in the talk to win the district title.”
Instead, Gabura is left to look back on some of last season’s highlights.
For example, against Honesdale last April 19 in a Lackawanna League Division I-II crossover at PNC Field, he pitched five shutout innings in relief, allowing two hits, walking two and striking out five. The Comets, trailing, 6-2, when Gabura entered the game, rallied for a 7-6 win in nine innings.
Of course, there was the 9-7 playoff win over Valley View that gave Abington Heights the Division I title.
“Even though I didn’t play, sitting there, it was probably one of the most competitive games I’ve ever been in or watched,” Gabura said. “It was a team effort. Everyone played a big role in that season.”
Never could Gabura have imagined that when the Comets ended last season with a loss in the district semifinals, it would be the final game of his high school career. That the pandemic would rob him of his senior campaign.
He plans to continue his education at Penn College of Technology to study plumbing. He is not sure if he will play baseball there.
“I have to focus on school, that’s the main priority,” Gabura said. “I may talk to the coach when I get down there and see what’s happening, see what he has to say about the whole thing.”
In the meantime, he will continue to go on long bike rides with his family and use his pitching skills to win at darts.
“Whether it’s trying to hit a spot or a number, it definitely plays a role,” Gabura said.
