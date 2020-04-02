Evan Dempsey was more excited for this baseball season than he had been for any other season. Mainly because it was his senior year. But also because his junior year was plagued by an injury.
Then the coronavirus pandemic hit and all sports — high school, collegiate, professional — came to a screeching halt.
“It’s just kind of hit hard,” Dempsey said.
Abington Heights was scheduled to begin Lackawanna League play this week. Instead, the Comets are wondering if they even will be able to get on the field.
For seniors such as Dempsey, they are left wondering if their high school careers have come to a premature end.
“I try not to really think about it,” Dempsey said. “I keep thinking that maybe we’ll actually be able to play. That’s the only thing really keeping me happy.”
Head coach Bill Zalewski sent workouts and drills to the players to do on their own to stay ready in case there is a season.
“Hit off a tee if you can, play catch with someone, throw a tennis ball off a wall,” Zalewski said. “Work on your skills any place you can do it.”
So Dempsey works out every morning for about 1-1½ hours. He hits off a tee in his basement or has his father toss him wiffle balls for about 30 minutes. He throws in his backyard for about 15 minutes.
Other than that, he has been watching a lot of movies and old baseball highlights to occupy his time.
“It’s really frustrating,” Dempsey said. “This year I was really excited to play. But now it’s a big mess and I’m not sure if we’re going to be able to. It’s very disappointing.”
Last season, the Comets finished 13-9 overall. They won nine of their final 12 games to capture the Lackawanna Division I title and advance to the District 2 Class 5A semifinals.
Although they graduated a number of key players, they also have several top performers returning, led by a pair of Lackawanna Division I coaches first-team all-stars in juniors Scott Gilbert and John Deibert.
Dempsey also is a big part of the equation. Besides playing in the outfield, Zalewski said he expected Dempsey to be the team’s closer, based upon the success he had in the role with his travel team during the summer.
“I was very excited about being a closer,” said Dempsey, who was 2-3 on the mound for Abington Heights last season with a 4.06 earned-run average and 34 strikeouts in 29 innings.
In the fall 2018, playing for his travel team, Dempsey pulled his hamstring. He thought it healed in time for the Comets’ season in the spring. But early on, he pulled it again. The injury hampered him the rest of the way, particularly when he batted.
As a result, he had just five hits in 41 at-bats, although four of the hits went for extra bases (3 doubles, 1 triple). He also scored eight runs and had six RBIs.
It also affected another aspect of his game: speed.
“Evan can fly. He runs under a 6.6 60, which is fast,” Zalewski said. “He played hurt for us last year a lot. He did a lot for the team last year that people didn’t realize. He’s an awesome kid.
“Just in the practices we had, he looked ready to go and in tip-top shape. I was excited to watch him play this year. I still am.”
Zalewski said he has talked to the team about the possibility of the season being lost, although that conversation has been brief. They are holding out hope they will get the chance to play.
“We’re all frustrated, but you want to have safety first,” Zalewski said. “You want to make sure everyone is safe and everyone is healthy. That’s the biggest concern right now. Baseball can be put on the back burner until you realize everything is OK.”
Should there not be a season, Dempsey will look ahead to college next season. He plans to continue his academic and athletic career at Oswego State, majoring in business management.
