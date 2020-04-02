Banquet: The Keystone Elk Country Alliance Endless Mountain Chapter Banquet will be May 9 at Shadowbrook Resort. Additional information: experienceelkcountry.com.
Baseball/Softball: Electric City Shock softball is forming a 10U team for girls born in 2009-10. To schedule a tryout, ecshock10u@gmail.com or 570-780-6034.
The Valley Venom 12U girls travel softball team is looking to add a pitcher to its roster for the 2020 season. To schedule a tryout: valleyvenomgirlsfastpitch@gmail.com.
Fly fishing camp: Registration is open for the eighth annual Keystone TU Teens Conservation camp, which will be held June 14-20 for boys and girls ages 14-18. Cost is $450. To register: flyfishingsummercamp.org. Additional information: 570-954-5042 or ffnepa@epix.net.
Field Hockey: The University of Scranton will host a Summer ID Clinic on June 14, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Quinn Athletic Campus for players entering grades 9-12. Cost is $80. Players should bring their own equipment. An optional campus tour will follow the camp.
Men’s Softball: Fran’s Sunday men’s softball league is re-organizing. To join or for more information: 570-445-6440.
Soccer: Keystone College women’s soccer will host an ID clinic May 9 from noon to 4 p.m. for girls in grades 9-12. Cost is $50. Additional information: Samantha Patterson, samantha.patterson@keystone.edu or 570-945-8248
