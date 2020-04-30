Each day, Christian Lezinski walks down to his basement and makes the most of his stay-at-home order.
He loads up his Jones Machine weight bar and pushes himself through a rigorous lifting session. The sophomore at Abington Heights is a powerful athlete who is determined to reach his goal of being a national champion.
Already a medal winner, Lezinski qualified for the championships previously scheduled for March. The meet in Killeen, Texas, is tentatively scheduled for June 30-July 2.
“I am holding out hope,” Lezinski, 16, said. “I am fortunate enough to have a home gym at my house. I am doing more repetitions and I am still lifting hard.
“I want to win that championship.”
A multi-sport athlete at Abington Heights, the 6-foot-1, 265-pound Lezinski also plays on the offensive and defensive lines for the Comets and throws the shot put and discus on the track and field team.
But his first love is powerlifting.
He started at 13 years old and worked his way into becoming one of the strongest athletes in his weight class and age division.
In early January, at the WHG Winter Open and High School/Youth State Championships, Lezinski won the 120 kilogram class in the Raw High School Junior Varsity competition. He had a squat if better than 400 pounds, a bench press of 285 and a deadlift of 475 for a total of 1,163 pounds.
At the Pennsylvania High School Championships at Parkland High School in February, Lezinski totaled 1,250 pounds with a squat of 435 pounds, a bench press of 305 and a deadlift of 510 for a second-place finish in the 275-pound weight class.
“That was great,” Lezinski said. “I loved being able to lift against other strong kids and I was happy.”
Lifting has always been a passion for Lezinski.
A legacy, his father, Bill, competed on the first powerlifting team at Abington Heights in the late 1980s, started by coach Claude Welcome.
“What’s nice about the powerlifting program is that Claude is still there,” Bill said. “He is such a good guy. He really relates well to the kids. He has had tremendous success coaching and is still competitive himself. The program is much more robust now with 20-30 kids on the team. He’s had national champions, world champions, it’s nice to see it flourishing.
“He truly enjoys what he does and he makes it fun.”
Lezinski’s schedule after the state meet included the Abington Heights Invitational on March 22 and the National Meet on March 27.
Both got wiped out because of the coronavirus pandemic.
When schools closed and access to the weight room stopped, Lezinski became more focused and upped his game. He works out six days a week and his lifts have improved since the state competition.
His personal-best mark in the bench press is 325 pounds, his squat is up to 450 and his deadlift, which is his favorite of the three lifts, is at 530.
“He’s always been very determined,” his father said. “He is one of those kids who when he puts his mind to something. He is a big strong kid. He really took to the weights. And it became part of him and his identity. He’s gained some respect from his peers and from some of his competitors.”
