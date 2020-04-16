Plenty of high school seniors lost their final shot at glory when the PIAA announced the cancellation of the winter and spring sports seasons last week.
Few had the opportunity that was staring Abington Heights’ Catherine Anne Kupinski down the barrel of her bat.
Already a three-time, first-team all-state selection, the SUNY Stony Brook recruit would have liked to have had the chance to add to that résumé, but there was something even more important on her agenda.
“Coming into the season, we had a lot of aspirations,” Kupinski said. “I had a few of my own, but when it came down to the team, there was a really nice atmosphere we had since the first day of spring sports.
“Everyone came together and me and my fellow seniors knew with this team, a winning streak would be possible, and we could potentially go farther than we had in the past three years with the team.”
It was three springs ago that Kupinski started what she hoped would be a string of state playoff runs, that year ending with a 6-5, 10-inning loss to eventual state champion Donegal in the quarterfinals.
Fate dealt the Lady Comets and their star slugging first baseman/catcher some curveballs.
Diving back into first base, she tore the labrum in her throwing shoulder and needed surgery to repair the injury, forcing her to move from behind the plate to first base.
And for two straight seasons, Abington Heights was denied a trip to the state playoffs by Pittston Area in the District 2 final.
Now, poised to return behind the dish, the coronavirus pandemic stopped Kupinski and her team before they could take a first step.
“I’m very upset for myself and my Abington Heights softball seniors, as well as other seniors who are playing spring sports,” Kupinski said. “It just kind of feels like they were gypped out of something that they were looking forward to for such a long time.”
That included a return trip to the PIAA playoffs, one that this year’s team was not only looking forward to, but expecting.
“I can’t say for sure how far we could go,” Kupinski said. “I could see us going to the quarterfinals or even farther. I believe we did have a very strong lineup, even though we did lose Nina (Kozar), Alison (Fiorillo) and Ashley (Chrysler, to graduation), there was a lot of talent that came in with this incoming freshman class. Overall, everyone stepped it up. They just worked harder in the offseason. I just feel like this year was really Abington Heights’ year.”
They won’t get to show off their skills, however, and Kupinski’s shot to earn a fourth straight Times-Tribune All-Region selection, and all-state berth, vanished with the PIAA’s decision.
“When I did see spring sports were canceled, I was upset,” Kupinski said. “But the cancellation of spring sports was for the greater good. We shouldn’t have something that can potentially wreck other peoples’ lives. It was upsetting, but it was the right call.”
Her impressive high school career, like many other seniors, came to a disappointing ending, but for the slugging right-hander, there is another chapter awaiting in the fall at Stony Brook.
“I can only see it getting better from here,” Kupinski said. “I’m very fortunate to play another four years of softball. Even though this season may not have worked out, I do have a couple more in the future. I’m so excited to continue my athletic career.”
