Carly Danoski stood in a hotel room, just hours before a dream stood ready to come true.
Like so many college athletes only experiencing the beginning of their senior seasons, Danoski had traveled all around the nation through her sporting career, and that’s where she was when she learned it potentially ended last week.
Danoski was in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where she was competing in the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships.
First the leagues postponed games. Then the NCAA followed suit. But in the days after the COVID-19 pandemic began to sweep through the nation, all were in agreement. Major winter sports championships were cancelled. So were all spring sports, leaving seniors stunned and wondering what was next for their playing careers, if anything.
Divisions II and III, as well as the National Junior College Athletic Association already approved legislation to provide an extra season of eligibility for spring sport athletes.
But for so many athletes whose final seasons can be extended a full year after they earn their college degree, the decision about whether to keep playing isn’t always going to be simple. Nor will it be necessarily based on a desire to return to the field.
Danoski may never get back.
She has come to grips with that much. Her chance to compete at the indoor national championships earlier this month came within hours of taking off, and it didn’t happen, a dream whistling past her like the breeze.
“We were there, it was less than 24 hours before the meet was supposed to start. I figured we could get through the two days,” the Abington Heights grad and Moravian College star said. “I thought we were going to make it through, but obviously not. It was really upsetting.”
Danoski can come back and make another run at nationals, an opportunity she certainly appreciates. But she knows it’s less a decision on whether to keep an athletic career alive and more about whether it makes sense to delay plans and change others.
“My plan was originally to go to grad school, but I was thinking about taking a gap year,” Danoski said. “If I did that, I’m not sure if I would get that extra year of eligibility. I doubt I’m going to be able to get my season back if I don’t go to grad school in this coming year. It’s unfortunate.”
Nick Carlini would like to know how many more semesters of eligibility he’ll actually have.
Keystone’s starting second baseman hit .304 through the Giants’ first six games, and he knows he’s in a fortunate position when it comes to continuing his career. Carlini, an Abington Heights graduate, is a business major, and Keystone offers a masters degree program in that field. He can go back, he said, and it would be made easier depending on how many semesters that eligibility would cover.
“At the end of the day, I do truly want to play baseball for this program, because we do have a great team and some great people involved,” Carlini said. “So I think that regardless of the fact that whether it’s one or two semesters on, I’m definitely going to come back next year.”
Maxwell tabbed NAIA All-American
Indiana Wesleyan University men’s basketball sophomore Seth Maxwell (Abington Heights) was selected a NAIA Division II third-team All-American.
Maxwell started 32 games for the Wildcats (29-4) and helped them capture their third straight Crossroads League regular-season and tournament titles.
He ranked second on the team in scoring with 17.1 points and first in rebounds (7.1) and blocks (87), which ranked fourth in NAIA Division II and helped the 7-footer earn Crossroad League Defensive Player of the Year honors. Maxwell also was 11th in NAIA Division II in field-goal percentage at .593 (293 for 403).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.