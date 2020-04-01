Waverly Township resident Wendy K. Wilson joined The Wright Center as vice president of strategic marketing and communications. A graduate of West Scranton High School and San Jose State University, she previously served as vice president of media and corporate communications for Geisinger Health System and as vice president of corporate communications and public affairs at Scranton’s Community Medical Center.
Prior to the past 15 years working in the health care sector, she was a journalist, starting her career at The Scranton Times-Tribune as a reporter before being promoted to managing editor of the newspaper’s Community Newspaper Group. She later joined WVIA Public Media as vice president of corporate communications.
In this new organizational role, she will be responsible for developing and implementing strategic marketing and communications initiatives to enhance the overall effectiveness and awareness of the Wright Center’s mission to improve the health and welfare of its community through inclusive and responsive health services and the sustainable renewal of an inspired, competent workforce that is privileged to serve.
The position oversees internal and external communications, media and public relations, advertising, community relations, special events, patient communications and website/digital content and design.
“As a former journalist, I’m a storyteller at heart,” Wilson explained in a news release. “And The Wright Center has a wealth of stories to tell. Our clinical locations are taking care of the region’s most vulnerable patients regardless of their ability to pay. Our eager and engaged learners are active in the population health efforts of our community with a majority of them committing to staying in our area after graduation to serve. We’re expanding services and locations across the region while at the same time offering new and innovative educational tracts across the country. And our dedicated workforce continues to expand, attracting the best and the brightest to an already-remarkable team. I feel incredibly lucky to now call myself a member of The Wright Center family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.