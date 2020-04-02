WAVERLY TWP. — The joy on kids’ faces when they sat in the car and waved to Miss Kaylee, who sat in a window at the Waverly Community House (Comm) on March 26, was pure. It was as if they hadn’t seen their friends, mentors or other important people in their lives in a long time. Because they hadn’t.
On March 15, the Comm announced it would temporarily close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and programs and events were suspended until further notice.
Kaylee Cummings, director of the Comm Kids After School Program and children’s program coordinator at the Comm, wanted to do her part to keep the Comm Kids involved and engaged even though she is not able to physically be with them.
“We’re like a family, and it’s like they’re not with their family,” Cummings said of the approximately 65 children enrolled in Comm Kids.
In addition to using the Comm Kids After School Program’s Facebook page to post science experiments, at-home crafts and other activities kids can do with their families at home, Cummings hosted a mystery box takeaway event on March 26.
“We’ve seen other local daycare centers and childcare centers putting together similar items,” said Cummings. “We thought it would be a fun thing to do for our Comm Kids because we’re missing them a lot, we know they’re at home and we know they’re getting bored at this point. We thought this could be a way to connect us all again and give them something fun to do.”
While taking appropriate safety measures that included sanitizing her hands prior and wearing gloves during packing, Cummings packed 17 surprise boxes that were placed outside the Comm for families to pick up and take home. Cummings was cautious of which items were touched and how they were handled during the packing.
During pickup, Cummings suggested children stay in the vehicles and wave while parents retrieved the boxes.
Families did not know what they would receive until they got home and opened the box, but this didn’t stop them from showing up. While Cummings allotted one hour for families to come and go, some people lined up 10-15 minutes before the event began to ensure they’d get a mystery box.
“[The boxes] are full of crafts, science experiments, art supplies, coloring pages and activity pages, games, a bunch of different things to appeal to a multitude of ages,” Cummings said. “If each family gets a box, there’s bound to be something in there for everyone,” Cummings said. “It was only five to 10 minutes, and the boxes were all taken. It’s meant to provide not just one day of fun, but continued fun for a while.”
In addition to the mystery boxes, there were board games for families to take, (they were permitted to take one box or board game).
Books were also given away, and everyone was encouraged to take a bingo card to keep kids busy. Cummings is coordinating a game of bingo the kids can play together over the online video program, Zoom.
She is also looking for other ways to keep kids engaged, but given the uncertainty of the future, planning is difficult.
“We’re taking it day by day,” she said. “We’re trying to develop new things as we go. We share things every hour on the hour on our Facebook page. We’re also looking for ways for us to interact with each other from home, maybe it’s Zoom, playing games together, virtual dance parties or story times.”
Families and children were excited to see Cummings, who greeted around what she estimated to be 20-25 families from her drive-thru window at the Comm. She looks forward to helping more families again soon. However, she ultimately looks forward to the day she and all the kids can be united in person.
