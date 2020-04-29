While the doors to the Abington Community Library are closed, it has transitioned to virtual programming for all ages. In order to best serve its patrons, a new Facebook page for the library’s youngest audience, “Abington Community Library for Kids” has been created.
This page will contain a daily schedule of programming, story time videos, science experiments, sing-alongs and more. Community members are invited to like, follow and share this page. Library staff members will interact with families through this page.
Teen and adult programming options, instructional videos and important messages will continue to be shared on the library’s main Facebook page. Every day a new schedule of events for each audience will be published so people can choose a program which best suits their needs that day.
Moving forward, a weekly email will be sent out on Sundays with the program offerings for all ages for the upcoming week. Mark your calendar and connect on the proper platform to enjoy the programs that would normally be offered in-person, online. Email the contact person listed to receive the Zoom link.
April 30
Children’s Programming
7 p.m. (Facebook) / Bedtime Story: Good Things / Preschool
7:30 p.m. (Facebook) / Reading from Stuart Little / Elementary
Teen and Adult Programming
9 a.m. (Zoom) / Resume Workshop with Melody Goodwin / email LMaurer@albright.org for the Zoom link / Adults
7 p.m. (Youtube Video) / Lackawanna College Lecture Series: Dr. Brian Fanelli’s Poetry Reading / Adults
8 p.m. (Netflix) / Netflix Watch Party: “The Office” / email: RRoberts@albright.org for the Watch Party link / Adults
Friday, May 1
Children’s Programming
10:30 a.m. (Facebook Live) / Storytime with Mrs. Burke: Blue Is My Happy / Preschool
7 p.m. (Facebook Live) / Nursery Rhyme Time / Preschool
Teen and Adult Programming
1 p.m. (Zoom) / Latin Language Club / email: LMaurer@albright.org for the Zoom link / Adults
7 p.m. (Zoom) / Altered Books: Learn to Make Roses / email: KMclain@albright.org for the Zoom link / Adults
Saturday, May 2
Children’s Programming
7 p.m. (Facebook) / Bedtime Story: Step by Step / Preschool
7:30 p.m. (Facebook) / Reading from Stuart Little / Elementary
Follow the library on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Additionally, videos are on YouTube so you can access a previous tutorial or book talk. To make a suggestion email Laura at lgardoski@albright.org) or Renee at rroberts@albright.org to share your ideas.
