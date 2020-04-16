An early opening of trout season in Pennsylvania caught area anglers by surprise.
Opening day of trout season, a day many gather in groups to fish, was originally scheduled for April 18. It was also a day set to arrive during the projected peak of COVID-19. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) first discussed postponing the first day of trout season but came up with an idea that provided more days in the season while still taking safety into account.
“Our executive director asked us to consider the idea of a soft early opening,” Commissioner Charles Charlesworth said. “An opening day without a lot of hype; and without notifying anybody.”
The PFBC elected to open trout season on a weekday and not announce it in advance to avoid large groups and a lot of people going at once. They worked hard to meet legal requirements to change opening day. Speaking with the Governor’s office and DCNR before making the decision and holding online meetings twice a day to discuss the ramifications and how best to keep Pennsylvania anglers safe, the PFBC was able to move opening day to Tuesday, April 7.
Pennsylvania anglers were thankful and as word spread, the welcome good news drew Abington-area residents out to area streams, rivers and lakes.
“I’m still amazed at the amount of people who went fishing on Tuesday,” said Charlesworth. “And we had only three reports across the whole state that people weren’t practicing social distancing.” So far, it appears the soft opening was a success. The fish were plentiful, especially in stocked locations.
Usually the fish are stocked twice in the spring, but Charlesworth said they decided this year they would stock once and stock the same amount of fish. Due to social distancing, they did not allow civilians to help with the stocking this year.
“Our staff chipped in to help stock the streams,” Charlesworth said.
With beautiful weather in Northeastern Pennsylvania on Tuesday, many from the Abingtons found the extra week and a half of fishing a welcome distraction from the pandemic.
“We didn’t catch anything yet,” David Underhill said.
Enjoying Hillside Park on Wednesday with his father, the young boy was happy to be out of the house.
Gary Underhill said he caught an 18” rainbow trout the first day.
The PFBC published guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for all those who will be fishing. They can be found online at bit.ly/3ekas0v.
Fishing and boating is permitted in Pennsylvania state parks and state forests when social distancing guidelines are followed.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) encouraged anglers to fish within 15 minutes of their homes. State park facilities, including restrooms, are closed.
“Outdoor recreational activities, including fishing, lift our spirits and help relieve stress, but they need to be done with attention to social distancing guidelines to help protect ourselves and others, and slow the spread of COVID-19,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “That means practicing physical distancing of six feet, avoiding crowds, staying close to home and being prepared with a mask and hand sanitizer.”
Fishing and boating licenses can be purchased online at fishandboat.com and printed at home. Children under the age of 16 do not need a license and can fish if they are with a licensed adult. This year, a digital license on a phone can also be used to show waterway conservation officers.
“If you fish on private property, be sure that the owner will still allow you fish this year,” Charlesworth said.
Anglers are reminded to follow posted signs and respect others when fishing and boating.
“It looks like it will be a promising season,” Charlesworth said. “We have had reports of a plentiful hatch of aquatic insects. A good amount of people are catching fish and several waterways are accessible.”
To purchase a license or to find information on accessible waterways and boat launches, visit fishandboat.com and dcnr.com.
