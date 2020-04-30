There is no doubt in my mind that words are one of the most powerful tools on the planet. I have, after all, made a living with them for the past nine years. But I know they aren’t the most powerful.
Words can and do fail. Often.
Anyone who has experienced grief, heartbreak or any kind of hardship knows that first hand.
Words fail a lot lately.
What do you say to your friend who just lost a loved one to COVID-19 when you can’t be there in person to offer comfort and support?
Words fail.
What do you say to your neighbor who lost his job because of the virus and is now struggling to support his family?
Words fail.
What do you say to yourself when there’s no one else to talk to about the anxiety and depression feeding off this season of isolation?
Words fail.
But there’s something else I dare say is more powerful than words: music.
It’s not a magic cure, it doesn’t take away the pain, solve the problems of the world or answer the burning questions. But it can offer comfort, provide an escape and ease pain and anxiety.
Music is like a universal language that doesn’t require words.
To paraphrase a quote by Hans Christian Andersen, “when words fail, music speaks.”
I’ve turned to music a lot during the past several weeks, and I know a lot of other people who have as well. So I decided to compile a “pandemic playlist” of songs my friends and I have been listening to most during the COVID-19 crisis. I composed a post on Facebook asking my friends to name “at least one song you listened to recently that put you in a better mood, gave you some comfort or made you smile.”
Ten of their responses are below. I set out to arrange them in in a way that would musically flow, but the diversity of the selections made that too difficult. So here they are in no particular order, with two of my own favorites at the top.
1. “Where the Light Shines Through” — Switchfoot
2. “My Arms” — Ledger
3. “Turn to Stone” — ELO
4. “Change the World” — Eric Clapton
5. “Let’s Go Crazy” — Prince
6. “The Prayer” — Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli
7. “On” — BTS
8. “I Am” — Crowder
9. “Girls Just wanna Have Fun” — Cyndi Lauper
10. Marcin Patrzalek’s version of Paganini’s “Caprice no. 24”
11. “Better Than” — John Butler Trio
12. “Home” — The Cure
This is a short playlist with room to grow. What song or songs did you listen to recently that put you in a better mood, gave you some comfort or made you smile? Email your pandemic playlist additions to me at ebaumeister@timesshamrock.com.
When words fail, what songs speak to you?
Log In
