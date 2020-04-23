I’ve always loved a good picnic.
Food tastes better – somehow – when packed in a picnic basket (or “pic-a-nic basket,” as the cartoon bear, Yogi says), and loaded into the car to bring to your favorite park or public greenspace. There, it’s spread out – and devoured – on a picnic table or a blanket in the grass.
When I was little — probably about 4 or 5 — I played “picnic” in my family’s kitchen. I had a plastic Fisher-Price picnic table (you know, those classic orange and yellow ones) in a corner of the room. I sat my dolls and stuffed animals on one bench and myself on the other. (Come to think of it, “picnic” was probably the same thing as “tea party,” and most likely also included a little bit of “dress up,” although those memories are as clear as the picnic itself.)
Today is National Picnic Day, which I’m sure would be Yogi’s favorite holiday if he knew. I intend to celebrate it, but that will look and feel a little different amid the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
So what does a pandemic picnic look like? That depends on how you make it. Here are three ideas:
1. Bring it to the back yard. You don’t necessarily have to drive anywhere to go on a picnic. If you have a patio, you can simply set up there. Or, if you’re feeling a little more adventurous, spread a large blanket out on the grass in your backyard. This would be especially fun for families with young children, but who’s to say adults can enjoy it themselves?
2. Bring it to the living room. Remember building blanket forts as a kid? This is the same concept. Pile up the blankets, throw pillows and couch cushions on the living room or family room floor, and set the food out on a coffee table or lap tray. For some added fun, try eating everything with your hands and no utensils.
3. Bring it online. Of course, potluck picnics are the best kind. There isn’t much that beats gathering with family and friends, with everyone bringing a dish to pass. Food and fellowship: it’s the perfect combination. But unfortunately, that’s not possible right now.
Or is it?
With technology and apps like Facebook Live, Zoom and Skype, we can still connect with people without being physically with them. You can still schedule a picnic with people outside your household, but meet online instead of in person.
No matter what type of picnic you choose to have right now, it’s going to require some ingenuity.
Or in Yogi’s words, you’ll need to be “smarter than the average bear.”
