Albright College
Two Abington-area residents were awarded presidential scholarships by Albright College:
Madison Fox of South Abingotn Twp, a senior at Abington Heights High School, interested in studying biochemistry, psychology and physical therapy in college.
Audrey Phillips of South Abington Township, a senior at Abington Heights High School, interested in studying general biology, psychobiology and the alpha program in college.
Albright College awards presidential scholarships, in the amount of $15,000 per year, to students with outstanding academic records. Presidential scholars generally rank in the top five percent of their graduating class and demonstrate strong leadership skills and a commitment to service.
Arcadia University
Maria Terrinoni of Clarks Green was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Arcadia University.
Bloomsburg University
Danielle Sanok from Clarks Summit was selected as a H.O.W.L. for the 2020-2021 academic year. Sanok is a psychology major and a member of the class of 2021.
H.O.W.Ls. are highly trained students who model and assist in a healthy transition to college life for fellow students. They provide campus tours for prospective and new students and their families, facilitate the transition to college for small groups of new students, and serve as reliable sources of university information in an often-overwhelming time in a student's academic career.
Brittany Harris of Clarks Summit was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Bloomsburg University.
Pennsylvania State University
Noah Musto of Clarks Green was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, a selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Pennsylvania State University.
Musto is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
University of Scranton
Abigale Sutton of Clarks Summit was among the University of Scranton students inducted into Lambda Pi Eta, the national honor society for communication majors. Sutton is a senior strategic communication major at the university.
Wyoming Seminary
The following local students were named to the Wyoming Seminary Upper School dean’s list for the second term of the 2019-2020 academic year.
Dean’s list high honors:
Samantha Barcia of Clarks Green
Marai Castellanos of Waverly Township
Ryan Chun of Clarks Summit
Jacob Gilbert of Waverly Township
Charles Kutz of Clarks Summit
Lily Anne Kutz of Clarks Summit
Harrison Peairs of Clarks Summit
Alyssa Shonk of Clarks Summit
Dean’s list:
Camilla Caporale of Clarks Summit
Jose de los Rios of Dalton
Christopher Giallorenzi of Clarks Summit
Aiden Gilbert of Waverly Township
Kylie Hillebrand of Clarks Green
Campbell Kelly of Clarks Green
Quinn Kelly of Clarks Green
Andrew Morgan of Clarks Summit
