The University of Scranton Psi Chi induction
Olivia Basalyga of Clarks Summit was among the University of Scranton students inducted into Psi Chi, the national honor society in psychology. Qualifications for induction into the honor society include a major or minor in psychology, rank in the top 35 percent in general scholarship, and superior scholarship in psychology.
University of Scranton Beta Gamma Sigma induction
Tony Hufford of South Abington Township, a graduate student pursing a Masters of Business Administration in international business degree, and Tarquin McGurrin of Clarks Summit, a senior pursing an accounting degree, were among the 32 University of Scranton students inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma, the business honor society.
To be considered for induction, students must rank in the upper seven percent of the junior class, upper 10 percent of the senior class or upper 20 percent of the graduating master’s class.
