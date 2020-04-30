Prospective students can tour Clarks Summit University’s campus, chat with admissions counselors and get financial aid advice directly from the director of financial aid. It’s important that students get a feel for what it’s like to actually be at a university to help them get the best information before deciding where to attend.
Oh yes, and the student can do it all without even leaving his or her couch (and without having to change out of sweatpants) through CSU Preview LIVE.
CSU’s Admissions team has developed CSU Preview LIVE as an entire campus visit experience that takes place virtually, finding solutions amid the social distancing measures and stay-at-home orders that are important for slowing the spread of COVID-19.
“We are thrilled to be able to provide a virtual visit experience for students,” says Kati Raven, director of enrollment services. She continues, “Although nothing can quite replace having guests visit us in person, we believe what we have to offer is the next best thing.”
At CSU Preview LIVE events, students and their parents are able to see the nationally recognized campus as a pre-recorded video mimics a stroll around school grounds, accompanied by a live tour guide who shows them around the university. The unique combination of virtual tour and live interaction has received excellent positive reactions from prospective students so far.
“We have had amazing interaction with students during the tour and the financial aid overview,” reports Raven. “Students and parents are asking excellent questions. If anything, it seems like they are asking questions more readily than they would in person.” A student participant described the tour guides as “welcoming” and “kind,” admitting, “I felt like I was instantly accepted and could easily assimilate into CSU as family…I am already in love with CSU.”
The virtual tours are designed to mimic what students experience during an actual visit, with the perks of not having to leave home. Admissions counselors help students imagine themselves on campus through explanations of academic, social and residence hall life.
Along the way during these virtual tours, students “stop by” a few employee offices to receive a greeting and learn more about the school’s Christ-centered, career-ready approach. Dr. Bill Higley and Frank Judson, the school’s vice president for academics and vice president for student services, respectively, each pre-recorded a student greeting from their individual home offices, connecting prospective students with school leadership from one home to another.
After the tour, students and parents break off into Q&A sessions with their own admissions counselor. Raven says the students are taking advantage of this small-group, virtual opportunity and are comfortable asking questions.
Students are also able to request virtual meetings to get to know coaches and professors from one of the 40 undergraduate program options.
An evening Financial Aid Overview live virtual session is hosted by Larry Ellis, CSU’s director of financial aid. Ellis walks families through the financial aid process, and then parents are encouraged to ask questions.
CSU Preview LIVE virtual experiences are held every Thursday in April and May. The tour begins at 2:15, followed by the Q&A with admissions counselors. The financial aid overview, geared toward parents, begins on Thursdays at 7:15 p.m.
Students can reserve their place at ClarksSummitU.edu/visit or request more information at Discover.ClarksSummitU.edu.
