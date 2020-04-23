Keystone College is coming to the aid of the local community during the COVID-19 crisis.
The college recently donated about 400 non-perishable items to the Northern Lackawanna County Food Share Program sponsored by the East Benton United Methodist Church in partnership with the CEO/Weinburg Regional Food Bank. The food will be donated to Bedford Towers Senior Apartments in Clarks Summit. Items included soup, noodles, oatmeal, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and other staples.
The non-perishable goods were originally collected as part of the college’s food pantry which is available to students in need. Like other colleges and universities, Keystone is conducting online classes because of COVID-19 and there are no students on campus. Therefore, the canned items were available to benefit the community.
“We are so pleased to help the Northern Lackawanna County Food Share Program with this donation of non-perishable goods,” said Keystone College President Tracy L. Brundage, Ph.D in a press release. “People in our area often need assistance at this difficult time and we are proud to do our part.”
Keystone also recently donated surgical masks and gloves to the Factoryville EMS and Fire Department in Wyoming County.
