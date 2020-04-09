Easter is usually a time for big family get-togethers with plenty of hugs and kisses.
Not this year.
Easter this year will arrive on Sunday, during a time when people are practicing social distancing to avoid getting the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Sadly, I have canceled my annual Easter brunch and egg hunt that I usually host for about 15 relatives. Instead, I will celebrate the holiday with my daughter who was sent home early from college as a COVID-19 precaution. We will watch my granddaughter hunt for eggs at her house on Facebook Live.
Others in the Abingtons also will change their Easter Sunday traditions this year.
Nikki and Jeff Polanin, Glenburn Township
As an advanced practitioner/physician assistant, Nikki Polanin often has worked on Easter Sunday. On those Easters she and husband, Jeff, a health services customer advocate, would attend a sunrise church service before Nikki would go to work. She would meet Jeff at his parents’ home afterward for “a delicious meal lovingly cooked by Jeff’s mom.”
On her Easters off, Nikki and Jeff would spend the morning in Pottsville with her family and return to Clarks Summit in the afternoon for a traditional Easter dinner with Jeff’s family.
However, this year Nikki is scheduled to work at a COVID-19 screening site on Easter Sunday.
“In some regards, it won’t be much different than previous Easters that I’ve worked, but in other regards, there will be a palpable change,” she said. “Due to social distancing recommendations, our Sunday services have been held online for the past several weeks and the same will be true for the Easter Sunday Services as well. We will be observing the holiday on our own, likely after I get home from my shift that evening.
“I’ll be eating on the run at work and Jeff will likely be fending for himself since I’m not much of a cook. If I’m feeling ambitious, and if Jeff is feeling ambitious enough to try it, I might throw together a small meal for two the Saturday before.
“Despite the current situation and the changes that come along with it, we’re both thankful for our health and chose to celebrate the true meaning of Easter with even fuller hearts because of our many blessings in these precarious times.”
Jamie Strong and the Rev. William G. Carter, South Abington Township
Jamie Strong and her husband, the Rev. William G. Carter, pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Clarks Summit, also are planning a quiet holiday at home in South Abington Township.
“Our Easter tradition will change because of the pandemic,” Jamie said. “We will continue to have our worship service, although this year via online. Our family meal will probably consist of our children picking up their meals from our porch or us dropping them off to their porches. We can be together by phone and online.”
Bernadette and Paul Menendez, Glenburn Township
Bernadette and Paul Menendez will miss their usual Easter trip to Nyack, New York, from their home in Glenburn Township.
“My brother operated and owns the Nyack Seaport on the Hudson River, where much of the family gathers to celebrate together,” Bernadette said.
“So now Easter will be very quiet and we’ll make the best of it. I’ll still make my Italian cookies and cook … No palms for Palm Sunday. And Easter may be very low key for this household. Wishing all our great neighbors a blessed Easter and keep the faith that this shall pass.”
Chrissy and Mike Gilhooley, Waverly Township
Easter plans also will change for Chrissy Gilhooley and her husband, Michael Gilhooley, M.D., of Waverly Township.
“We usually spend Easter at our beach house in Surf City, New Jersey, attend Mass and eat at our favorite restaurant,” Chrissy said. “We were especially looking forward to it this year as it is our grandson’s first Easter and this would have been his first trip to the beach.”
However, she said, “This year we will be staying home and watching Mass on television and may not even see my grandson and oldest daughter.”
She explained that her husband is a doctor who is still seeing patients so the family is being extra careful, “even though we are all fine right now.”
David and Alyssa Amori, Glenburn Township
David and Alyssa Amori will not have Easter gatherings in their Glenburn Township home this year. Instead of shopping for Easter candy, Alyssa made her own coconut cream and peanut butter eggs for their family.
“My mother passed away 20 years ago at Easter time, so I would like to visit the cemetery just to pay our respects,” said Alyssa. “Church and prayers will be offered on a very personal level. Church is any place on earth where God lives in your heart.”
“Most importantly, our prayers will be offered to those who are not with their own families, but are our guardians as they fight and scramble to save lives and do their very best beyond any measure we could possibly comprehend,” she added, mentioning doctors, nurses, police officers, firemen and firewomen, pharmacists and ambulance drivers as examples.
Alyssa said, “God bless them and keep them safe.”
Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township.
(1) comment
Good ideas
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.