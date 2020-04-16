S. ABINGTON TWP. — Cars snaked up Summit Lake Road and pulled into Pallman Farms where they were loaded with free produce on Tuesday, March 31.
When the restaurant industry ground to a halt recently, so did distribution at Summit Harvest, a produce distribution company owned by Doug and Craig Pallman. The cousins run both Summit Harvest and Pallman Farms, a traditional family farm that has been in the family since 1920.
The Pallmans have seen hard times before.
As fourth-generation farmers in the Abingtons they are also strong and resilient. As they wait for the COVID-19 pandemic to pass, the Pallman family looks to the day when their trucks and distribution can run at full capacity again.
The question was what to do with all the extra produce that had nowhere to go.
“We are a company that serves the foodservice industry, an industry that has been hit hard,” Doug Pallman said. “Instead of having all the product go to waste, we decided to donate it. Cars were lined up early this morning.”
The Pallman Farms Facebook page posted a notice about the produce giveaway, and a grateful public responded. Later, Pallman Farms reported it donated approximately 7,500 pounds of potatoes, 4,000 pounds of tomatoes, 1,000 pounds of cherry tomatoes, 1,000 pounds of zucchini and 1,200 pounds of green bell peppers.
Residents didn’t need to get out of their vehicles. The Pallman family placed boxes of vegetables and potatoes in trunks and would not accept donations.
“We’re in uncharted waters,” Pallman said. “We need to take a step back and stay safe. It’s hard now, but I believe we are going to come out of this a better people and a better country.”
The Pallman family’s values and generosity continue to make a difference in their community – a community that is better because they are in it.
