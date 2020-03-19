Christina Mueller met with Joseph C. Bambera, bishop of Scranton and Jason Morrison, diocesan secretary of Catholic education/CEO, to present a check for $10,000 to the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation.
The donation was a result of the third-annual Fry Fundraiser that kicked off national Catholic Schools Week Jan. 26 and ended Feb. 16. All sixteen Mueller Family McDonald’s restaurants participated by donating a portion of every large order of french fries sold.
The restaurants also hosted 10 activity nights in several locations. School families were invited to meet costumed characters, enjoy crafts and have their faces painted – all for free. The classes in each school that had the most in attendance won an “at school lunch” featuring complimentary Happy Meals for the students.
The Mueller Family has McDonald’s restaurants in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Shavertown, Mountain Top, Old Forge, Clarks Summit, Dickson City, Eynon, Carbondale, Tunkhannock, Honesdale, Allentown and Bethlehem.
