Marywood University’s Journal of Applied Professional Studies (JAPS) is dedicating a special October 2020 issue to COVID-19 and its impact on various aspects of life and professions in our country and around the world. Marywood is inviting students, staff and community members to submit papers of broad interest covering the science, practice, education, policy or implication by COVID-19. Manuscripts will be considered as they are received by JAPS, on or before Sept. 1, 2020.
The pandemic has altered each of our lives and the ways we are working, teaching, conducting research, caring for others, serving, traveling, designing, planning, administering, conducting business or engaging in any activity, no matter how remote or small. All types of professions have to rethink how to operate under the circumstances created by the pandemic, both on a short- and long-term basis, and to plan with innovative measures, vision and smart alternatives for the future.
COVID-19 manuscripts should be written in a style that is accessible to the public. Manuscripts that appear to be a good fit will be initially reviewed to assure they meet submission guidelines. The selected manuscripts will be in consideration for a fast peer-review process and provided with an editorial decision letter within one week of completed submission. Authors are asked to follow JAPS guidelines, which are available at, journal-aps.net. Completed manuscripts can be submitted to: Editor-in-chief@journal-aps.net, with “Coronavirus Special Issue,” in the email subject line. Indicate in your cover letter that your article is related to the Coronavirus pandemic.
