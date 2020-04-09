Due to the coronavirus pandemic, municipalities throughout the Abingtons have had to conduct council meetings in new ways.
“The Clarks Summit Borough Council meeting was recorded on Zoom and was live streamed on YouTube and broadcast on Electric City TV,” said Kevin Hayes, solicitor. “The public wrote questions prior to the meeting which were sent in and discussed. Scranton is also doing its meetings through Zoom and we modeled what they had done.”
“Clarks Green Council had the latest meeting by conference call. There were eight of us participating,” said Keith Williams, vice president of council. “There was a sign on the door of the borough building that the meeting was going to be conducted that way. There was a phone number residents could call in if they wanted to participate.”
“South Abington Township is still determining a best course of action regarding upcoming meetings,” said David O’Neill, township manager.
Ransom Township canceled the April meeting and will decide about the May meeting in the future.
“Dalton Borough will be holding council meetings through Zoom,” said council member Bill Brandt. “The meeting was advertised and put on Dalton’s Facebook page so that people know about the meeting.”
Newton Township canceled its meetings.
“Glenburn Township holds council meetings the third Wednesday of each month. The township secretary is exploring options of having the April 16 meeting through Zoom or some video capability,” said Jim Davis, vice president.
Information about the Glenburn meeting will be posted on the borough building door and online at glenburntownship.org.
Waverly Township is still working on a plan as well.
“North Abington Township is looking to see if Zoom will work,” said Jennifer Walsh, solicitor. “If Zoom does not work, then we will have to do the meeting by phone. There will be directions on the township’s web page on how to participate, and information on the meeting will also be posted on the township building door.”
Benton Township held its council meeting by a phone conference. A phone number was posted on the door of the borough building for those who wanted to participate.
