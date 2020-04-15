Dear editor:
Washing your hands is becoming the chant of the day. We are told to sing “Happy Birthday, twice, as a timing mechanism. How about this as an alternative, why not try saying the “Our Father” or the “Hail Mary” twice? You may have to say it under your breath, so that you don’t hurt someone’s feelings, but what can it hurt.
Joe Skinner
Clarks Summit
