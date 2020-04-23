Leadership Lackawanna, an affiliate of The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, is now accepting applications for their Tomorrow’s Leaders Today, Leadership U and Core programs.
The Tomorrow’s Leaders Today Program is accepting applications from high school sophomores currently attending school in Lackawanna County, Lackawanna Trail and Western Wayne school districts. This seven-month program helps students develop their leadership, interpersonal and managerial skills by providing them with real-world experiences.
Leadership U is accepting applications from high school juniors currently attending school in Lackawanna County, Lackawanna Trail and Western Wayne school districts with a grade point average of 3.0 or higher. This program helps students gain leadership and community engagement skills. Participants will receive three college credits to Penn State upon completion of the program.
The Core Program is accepting applications from candidates who live or work in Lackawanna County. Participants in this program will gain leadership, interpersonal and managerial skills, as well as gain understanding of relevant facets of to the Greater Scranton region.
The deadline to apply to Tomorrow’s Leaders Today and Leadership U is May 15, 2020. The Core Program application will remain open until July 31, 2020. Apply by May 15 for early bird savings. To apply for each program, visit leadershiplackawanna.com.
