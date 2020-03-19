Supporters of Camp Archbald (SoCA), a non-profit group based in Northeast Pennsylvania, have been planning activities to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Camp Archbald, the second oldest Girl Scout camp in continuous operation within the United States. Volunteers include past campers, current supporters and donors who want to ensure this treasured camp stays around for the next 100 years. Events throughout the year offered in person, online and digitally on SoCA’s social media (for those out of town) will explore the rich history and fun future of Camp Archbald.
Anniversary events: S’more Fun at Camp Archbald Saturday, September 12. A day of celebration. This day will include camp favorites such as singing and campfires, but will include some new memories such as decade themed photos, a time capsule and a historic display of Camp Archbald and Girl Scouting memorabilia from the last 100 years. Everyone is welcome. Registration opens May 1: bit.ly/smorefunatcamparchbald
Patch-in-a-Box Program: All year girls and adults complete 10 activities involving Camp Archbald and once they are completed, they receive a special girl-designed 100th anniversary patch. The boxes are housed at Camp Archbald and the Tunkhannock Public Library. Feel free to check one out.
Camp Archbald is owned by Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA), headquartered in Harrisburg. GSHPA and SoCA work together to bring programming opportunities such as resident camp, adult training events and community service projects to girls, adults and community members in a camp setting. Learn more about the 100th anniversary, Camp Archbald history, and other programs and events at supportersofcamparchbald.org.
