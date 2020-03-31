WAVERLY TWP. — As the staff members of the Waverly Community House (Comm), 1115 North Abington Road, surveyed a busy spring schedule, many events had to be postponed or cancelled due to the current COVID-19 crisis. The Waverly Waddle was rescheduled for Sept. 12 and The Northeast Pennsylvania film festival was rescheduled for Oct. 2-4, said Comm director, Maria Wilson.
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny was also on the chopping block until the event was saved with an outside-the-box and outside-the-building idea.
“A drive-by Easter Bunny is something the bunny thought of,” said Wilson. “The goal is to give the kids a bunny experience without being in a large gathering.”
The Easter Bunny will be on the steps at the front door of the Comm on Saturday, April 4 from 10-11 am. The Bunny will wave to kids from a distance, and families are asked to stay in their vehicles.
The staff at the Comm had to assess all their events and programming in the coming weeks.
“We are in the process of making adjustments,” Wilson said. “We are turning the ship around, as it were, and looking at ways we can continue to offer our resources to the community within the guidelines of the current environment.”
The Comm is seeking creative ways to do so.
“Some of our programs like the art class can be offered virtually, and we are working to do that,” Wilson said. “But it can take as much time to unravel an event as it does to plan it. We want to be proactive and also stay positive at a time when there is so much uncertainty.”
Sponsors have been understanding on the adjustments to events at the Comm, Wilson said. Staff members have been working from home. For the safety of staff, program participants and patrons, the Comm will remain closed until further notice.
“The core of the Comm is service, and so we are trying to figure out how to offer that service remotely,” Wilson said. “The Comm is based on relationships. We are faced with the challenge of how to serve our constituents with all the restrictions we have right now. When the Easter Bunny came up with his idea, we were delighted to have something positive to offer in the midst of so many cancellations and postponed events.”
The Easter Bunny shared that he felt this was a “much needed happy community event, especially for some little ones who have never seen the Bunny or are worried about his health and safety.”
Look for the Bunny and give him a wave as you drive by the Comm on Saturday, April 4. People are asked to stay in their cars so everyone may safely enjoy the Easter Bunny sighting.
The Drive-By Easter Bunny at the Comm offers a fun and festive event that is still in keeping with social distancing recommendations. “Please be patient if there is a lot of traffic in Waverly that morning,” Wilson laughed. “It’s for the kids.”
