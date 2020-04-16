Since the good old days of MySpace, social media has played a large part in my social life.
Now, in the days, weeks and possibly months of the coronavirus crisis, social media is my social life.
That thought is both comforting and frightening.
Comforting because if COVID-19 came along 50 years ago, there would be no social media to fall back on. Quarantine would truly mean isolation.
Scary because, well, it’s social media.
Social media has always been a breeding ground for unusual forms of entertainment, but even more so lately with all the challenges, quizzes and games that grow by the minute, both in numbers and popularity.
They seem trivial in the moment — a way to pass the time. A meme or a game will go viral one week and be forgotten the next. But I wonder if, decades in the future, children will read about them in history books.
Will the “I spy camera roll” Facebook game make it into the chapter on life in quarantine? Will the “show your support for the class of 2020” posts be included on a COVID-19 quiz in 50 or 100 years from now?
And what about the silly “my coworker” posts in which people working from home are supposed to write about their pets but refer to them as their coworkers?
I don’t have a pet, unless you count my chicken, Brownie, in which case:
My coworker is hiding under the porch. She thinks I can’t see her there.
My coworker is cackling.
My coworker is eating bugs.
My coworker just got chased by a dog.
My coworker just laid an egg.
See what I mean? It doesn’t take much to entertain us, does it?
I actually enjoyed the “list 10 jobs you’ve had but make one of them a lie” posts. It provided an opportunity for interactions with my friends, and it helped me learn new things about some of them.
I have mixed feelings, however, about the “in honor of the class of 2020, post your senior picture” posts. On one hand, it was cool to see people’s senior pictures, especially those of my friends who I didn’t know at the time of their high school graduations.
But on the other hand, those posts had the opposite effect of their intended purpose for some people. Instead of “honoring” the current high school seniors, these posts reminded seniors of what they are missing out on. In a way, it rubbed the situation in their faces.
Most social media trends are harmless. Many are thoughtless.
In the end, I’m thankful for social media during this time of social distancing, because without it, we probably wouldn’t have social lives at all right now. And even as an introvert, I’d rather have a social media life than no social life at all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.