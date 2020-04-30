court notes

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS
- Pritchyk Holdings LLC, Scott Twp., to Samantha Marie Owens, Blakely; a property in Scott Twp. for $60,420.
- Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Kyle and Cassondra Rose Supinski; a property at 1214 Audubon Drive, Clarks Summit, for $278,000.
- Jason and Michael Menichetti to Andrew C. Jr. and Lin H. Sigler; two parcels at 117 Miller Road, Waverly Twp., for $371,000.
- Charles and Lorraine Pecorella, Marco Island, Fla., to Sandra R. Jayne, South Abington Twp.; a property at 1 Briarwood Way, South Abington Twp., for $155,000.
- Roger J. O’Donnell Jr., Clarks Summit, to Warren and Lori Raker, as tenants by the entireties as to their 50% interest, and Joseph and Diane Hughes, as tenants by the entireties as to their 50% interest, as tenants in common; a property at 610 Haven Lane, Clarks Summit, for $110,000.
- John D. and Margaret M. Begley, Waverly Twp., to John Paul III and Shannon M. Kehoe, Waverly Twp.; two parcels in Waverly Twp. for $407,000.
- Michael B. Kearney and Angela Alfonso, now by marriage Angela Kearney, Clarks Green, to Alicia Hall, Dalton; a property at 241 E. Grove St., Clarks Green, for $275,000.
- Jill Itterly, now by marriage Jill Hutchinson, and Peter Hutchinson, to Stephen W. Moore and Stacey Lynn Soboleski, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship; a property at 201 E. Greenwood Ave., Clarks Summit, for $160,000.
MARRIAGE LICENSE
- Matthew David Burt and Melissa Ann Lininger, both of South Abington Twp.
ESTATE FILED
Gabriel Matthew McLaine, 11 Hilltop Drive, Scott Twp., letters of administration to Jeffrey Michael McLaine, same address.
