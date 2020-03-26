MARRIAGE LICENSE
- Reed Muse Plantz and Bethany Hope Shields, both of Clarks Green.
PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS
- James P. and Anne H. Millett, Dalton, to Ted and Barbara Kazmierczak, Dalton; a property in Dalton for $45,000.
- Perih Group LLC, Covington Twp., to Evan A. and Ann Lewis, South Abington Twp., a property in South Abington Twp. for $505,000.
- Kimberly S. and Michael Sladicki, Clarks Summit, to Richard J. Lovallo, Clarks Summit; a property at 310 E. Greenwood Ave., Clarks Summit, for $128,000.
- Jacqueline M. Loomis, also known as Jacqueline Azevedo, South Abington Twp.; a property at 103 Yale Blvd., Clarks Green, for $185,000.
- Edward F. Krisler Jr., Scott Twp., to Jeremy Burden, Scott Twp., a property in Scott Twp. for $200,000.
- Diplomat Property Manager LLC, Atlanta, per attorney-in-fact Residential Capital Management Group LP, to Pat and Amanda Rogan, Clarks Summit; a property at 113 Marcaby Lane, South Abington Twp., for $285,000.
- Drake and Marcy Ann Damerau, per sheriff Mark P. McAndrew, to AJT Properties LLC; a property at 1007 Whippoorwill Drive, Newton Twp., for $163,401.
- Matthew F. and Sherrilynn Paris, Lackawanna County, to Ernesto Baret, Bronx County, N.Y.; a property at 633 White Birch Road, South Abington Twp., for $251,750.
- Kimberly Ann Portanova Feibus to Eric A. Simpson; a property at 1000 Greenbriar Drive, South Abington Twp., for $330,000.
- Robert G. Jones Jr., executor, and Kim Jones, executrix, of the estate of Mary Ann Jones, to Robert G. Jones III, South Abington Twp.; two parcels in Spring Brook Twp. for $125,330.
- Connie and Mitchell Cohen, Clarks Summit, to Mountain View DC Realty LLC, Dickson City; a property in Dickson City for $127,500.
- Jerome G. and Lori A. Bogedin to Christopher Harry and Tina Gayle Bowen; two parcels in La Plume Twp. for $394,000.
- Christopher P. Lynch, Cornelius, N.C., to Aaron J. and Courtney Stewart, Scott Twp.; a property at 46 Silver Meadow Drive, Scott Twp., for $234,361.
- Alexis and Michael Goldman, Lake Ariel, to Stephen Ansteth, Clarks Summit; a property at 1009 Newton Road, Newton Twp., for $139,175.
- John J. Martin, Chapter 7 trustee for the bankruptcy estate of David Gleason, Honesdale, to David Wintermute, Jessup; a property at 305 Carbondale Road, Waverly Twp., for $180,000.
- McCormick 111 LLC, Hunt Valley, Md., to Rainbow Land Co. LLC, Clarks Summit; a property at 933 Northern Blvd., South Abington Twp., for $365,000.
- Evan and Ann Lewis to Nicholas K. and Kristin Stanavich; a property at 206 Maggies Road, South Abington Twp., for $340,000.
ESTATES FILED
- Howard William Conklin, 1365 Lackawanna Trail, Clarks Summit, letters of administration to Irene Conklin, same address.
- Richard D. Levy, also known as Richard Levy, 1312 Oakmont Road, Clarks Summit, letters testamentary to Brian J. Levy, 201 S. 25th St., Unit 310, Philadelphia; and Justin P. Levy, 2028 Arch St., Philadelphia.
- Richard H. Capozzi, 406 Gordon Drive, Clarks Green, letters testamentary to Elizabeth A. Healey, same address.
- Richard E. Bovard, 46 Parkland Drive, South Abington Twp., letters testamentary to Jane J. Bovard, same address.
- Phyllis M. Sileo, 106 Red Shale Road, Elmhurst Twp., letters of administration to Marilyn Woellmer, 422 Dogwood Drive, Clarks Summit.
STATE TAX LIENS
- James B. Vasky, 821 Layton Road, South Abington Twp.; $1,020.94.
- Jack P. Voorhees Jr., 109 Barry Drive, South Abington Twp.; $2,520.63.
- Thomas and Diana Hill, 1019 Woodwind Hill Road, Dalton; $2,383.04.
- Nicholai Vukovich, 121 N. State St., Clarks Summit; $1,703.86.
- James B. and Gloria J. Vasky, 821 Layton Road, South Abington Twp.; $609.83.
- Johnnie C. and Heather Benefield, 509 Willow Lane, South Abington Twp.; $2,748.93.
- Kyoto 570 LLC, 1000 S. State St., Clarks Summit; $12,296.79.
FEDERAL TAX LIENS
- Karina Sheehan, P.O. Box 681, Waverly; $11,262.32.
- Gavan P. Duffy, 702 S. Abington Road, South Abington Twp.; $11,799.57.
