PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS
- Kenneth and Lizbeth Hansen to Michael J. and Suzanne M. Gillenkirk; a property at 1624 Newton-Ransom Blvd., Newton Twp., for $375,000.
- Celink, attorney-in-fact for Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Bloomfield, N.J., to Paul Merkel, Chinchilla; a property at 1669 Summit Lake Road, Newton Twp., for $65,000.
- Dimitri and Elaine Zaharopoulos, Lackawanna County, to Leanne Williams, Lackawanna County; a property at 319 Northern Blvd., South Abington Twp., for $95,000.
- John Delay, Phoenixville, to Tyler Gratz and Lauren Hales, South Abington Twp.; a property at 201 Sugar Maple Lane, South Abington Twp., for $192,000.
- Roland Oris, Philadelphia, to Justin Ryan and Kassidy Marli Evans Kraky, Scott Twp.; a property at Lake Kewanne, Benton Twp., for $114,000.
- Eric H. and Megan T. Johnson, and Deborah B. and David L. Johnson, Dalton, to Richard C. Roso, South Abington Twp.; two parcels in Dalton for $185,000.
- ELA Properties LLC, Dalton, to Paige Barnard and Cole Cleveland, Carbondale; a property at 59 Lake Winola Road, West Abington Twp., for $199,000.
