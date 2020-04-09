Estate filed
- Margie Donath, also known as Margherita Donath and Marge Donath, 326 Highland Ave., South Abington Twp., letters testamentary to Leslie Graham, 1671 Lisa Lane, Clarks Summit.
PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS
- Michael J. Walsh and Tara E. Tarapchak, now by marriage Tara E. Walsh, Waverly Twp., to William E. and Jennifer T. Barrett, Hillsborough, N.J.; a property in Roaring Brook Twp. for $70,000.
- Muy Properties-NE Ltd., San Antonio, Texas, to Taco Properties LLC, Lorton, Va.; a property at 100 Sumner Ave., South Abington Twp., for $1,759,259.
- Stephen L. and Tina Young to Parry Monuments LLC; a property at 253 Old Lackawanna Trail, Clarks Summit, for $235,000.
