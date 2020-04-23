Families who live far apart are already experienced with video chats.
But for many of us who have been sheltering in place for the last month, video chatting is a relatively new way to connect with nearby loved ones that we used to visit regularly. Whether it’s just to say “hi,” socialize or have a serious discussion, we are getting used to seeing our family members on a computer, tablet or smart phone screen. It’s not the same as being with them in person, but it’s a pretty nice substitute.
At least for a while.
My family had a virtual family dinner party a few Saturday nights ago. Using the Zoom app, my daughter home from college, her dad and I were able to connect with my daughter in Washington D.C. and my other daughter and her family in Dunmore. As expected, my kids were much better at the technology than their mother. But once we got past a few initial difficulties (“Mom, we can’t hear you! Turn on your microphone!”) it went pretty well.
In fact, our virtual visit lasted much longer than I anticipated, and we ended up hanging out online for most of the night. Each party made or bought their own Mexican food and showed it onscreen to the rest of us, who oooed and ahhhed appropriately. I chomped on my homemade Salsa Chicken and Black Bean Salad as I chatted and laughed with my favorite peeps.
Our pets even made cameo appearances. It was a fun night.
I told my eight-year-old granddaughter, Rachel, truthfully, that I miss her terribly. Since Rachel lives only 15 minutes from me I used to see her all the time. It’s very hard not to be able to have one of our spa nights or sleepovers, or give her a real hug. So, I promised her a virtual game of “Would You Rather?” – one of our favorites – in the near future. That will have to do for now.
For grandparents, this time apart from their grandchildren seems especially difficult because the kids grow so fast and it feels like we are losing time with them. Virtual visits are a great way to stay connected with our grandchildren. The younger ones might enjoy a costume or tea party. You can color with them or read to them online.
For the older kids, you can set aside a virtual snack-and-chat time after their virtual school day. Use this time to catch up, look at family photos or maybe play a game or two. Don’t forget to bring your wise-grandparent advice.
All family members can participate in a virtual dance party, TV or movie night. Cook together or take a class together online while apart. I have been enjoying virtual voice lessons from my daughter, Jess, who owns the Vocal Studio of Jessica Hitchcock. It’s something new for me and a great way for me to “see” my daughter.
And, a little family competition won’t hurt. How about a contest? Ideas are endless, from “Who can name the most U.S. presidents?” (no Googling allowed) to “Who can bake the most creative cupcake?” Display a jar of coins and ask everyone to guess the worth of its contents. Whoever comes closest wins the jar and its inside treasure.
Virtual visits help to pass the time, and in some ways give us the chance to spend more time with our families now than we had when everything in our outside world was open.
We are still connecting. We are still bonding. It’s just a matter of time before we can give real hugs again.
Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.