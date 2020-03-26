It seemed like a daunting task to write something, with all that is going on. However, the timing for the writing was perfect. Last night, I heard something that made me smile for the first time in a week.
I had been out on my back deck each night since March 15, a yearly ritual. Sure enough, I was rewarded last night by the sound of peepers, a sound that, to me, shows hope and a return to better times. Those little frogs filled the night air with their mating calls showing that life does go on and can sound pretty joyous as it does.
From their 1.5-inch bodies comes a loud call that is produced by closing their nostrils and mouths, squeezing their lungs causing a vocal sack in the throat to inflate like a balloon. Not easy to do, especially after spending the winter with 70% of their bodies frozen, a heart kept beating with their own kind of “antifreeze.” Perhaps we can learn from these little beauties who get through difficult times to proclaim their belief in life again. I hope so.
We at The Gathering Place would love to celebrate spring with classes and events, but we value our community and have closed. We will use government guidelines to decide when to open again. Please check our website and Facebook page to keep in touch.
In the meantime, we all may have to shelter in place, but that doesn’t mean our minds have to be tied down. TGP will send bi-weekly newsletters with ways to keep your mind sharp and find new ways to spend time.
First, please join our Portraits in Pen essay contest celebrating women and the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. We’ve moved the deadline to April 20 and hope to hear from many of you. Create an engaging portrait in words, a glimpse into the soul, an anecdote or memory that stands out. To enter, just email your essay to gatheringplacecs@gmail.com. We look forward to reading about these women.
Another way to keep your brain in shape is to send a shorter snippet to our Six Word Slam activity that will start with our next newsletter. When we reopen, we will get together to share the slams in person. Until then, send your Six Word Slams to our email, gatheringplacecs@gmail.com, and we will include them in the bi-weekly newsletter. Some slams from the past: Noah Webster called- any new words?; Man and River: never the same; John Brown, age 96, dies unexpectedly; Living in Northeast, Loving our Home; and In Dunmore, where parallel streets intersect. Take a shot at creating a slam and you will be surprised at how habit-forming it can be.
We are also excited about the Bears in the Summit project. We have secured a grant through Lackawanna County and are looking for artists to decorate the bears and businesses to sponsor bears which will be “residents” of our town, much in the same way as Cows on Parade in Chicago and Miles of Mules in Scranton.
Artists are encouraged to apply for grants to paint a bear. Businesses, non-profits, worship centers and friends can sponsor a bear which will be a fine addition to your building. Applications to paint or to sponsor can be found on our website, GatheringPlaceCS.org. Deadlines are now April 20 for artists and April 25 for businesses.
Our emails will show several other ways to spend your time. Tracey Khaliffe will provide new recipes from the chefs who have presented at TGP, gardening tips will be coming from Penn State Master Gardeners, book recommendations from our book club will be posted, and much more will be added as time goes by. Check it all out.
For more information on those peepers, the Farmer’s Almanac has good facts and pictures of the cute little guys, plus the answer to that often asked question: “Why do peepers peep?”
Above all, stay safe and healthy. We miss seeing you at TGP. In the form of a six word Slam, we say “Each new day, choose to hope.”
