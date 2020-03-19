I paid minimal attention at first. I thought it was one of those things we’d discuss for a week or two then forget until years later when the memes start popping up in our “memories” feed on Facebook.
But as it spread closer to home, I realized the truth: we’re not going to forget about Coronavirus any time soon.
When officials declared the disease a “pandemic,” I consulted the dictionary to confirm my understanding of the word (it’s not one we hear every day):
adjective
(of a disease) prevalent over a whole country or the world.
noun
an outbreak of a pandemic disease.
The part about it prevailing over the world got me thinking. “World” can have more than one meaning. Of course, “the world” here is to be taken in a geographical sense, referring to our planet. But a person could use “my world” to refer to the various aspects of his or her life. Family, friends, job, hobbies, religion, education — all of these are parts of a person’s “world.” And all of these are affected by the outbreak, even for those who don’t contract the disease.
Coronavirus is an international pandemic. But it’s also a personal pandemic.
It affects each person’s whole world.
When I started seeing it from this perspective, I started understanding the anxiety and panic I’ve been sensing from so many friends and acquaintances, especially on social media.
Coronavirus now has my attention.
As it should.
But I also realized the best way to get through this without losing our minds is to focus more on the aspects of our personal “worlds” that aren’t affected by the outbreak than on the parts that are turned up-side-down. Take advantage of the activities we can still engage in, places we can still visit, ways we can still interact with our friends and family.
Here are some positive, pandemic-friendly ways to accomplish this.
Visit a park.
- Schools, businesses, libraries and community centers are closed – and state parks are closed now — but there’s always a green space somewhere. Get some fresh air and exercise in an environment where you don’t have to touch anything or worry about germs.
Check out a book from the library.
- I know; the libraries are closed. But have you explored the eresources available through the Lackawanna County Library System? If you have a county library card, you have access to a vast collection of ebooks, databases and other resources, 24/7. Visit lclshome.org/find. You can also download the Libby app from the App Store and Google Play. You’ll need your library card number to log in.
Play board and/or card games. When was the last time your family sat around a table and played Monopoly? Chutes and Ladders? Clue? Uno? Now is the perfect time to pull your games out of the closet and have some old-fashioned family fun. Are the kids driving you crazy yet? Give them supplies to make their own board games, then play them as a family. Cereal boxes make great game boards. Just cut off the flaps and draw your squares on the inside.
Connect online. Are you part of a club or group that temporarily canceling its meetings? Create a group page on Facebook or another social media website to interact with your members and avoid social isolation.
Get some spring cleaning done.
- I know; boring. But think how good it will feel when all this blows over and you don’t have to be stuck at home doing chores when you can finally leave the house. Plus, what else are you going to do with all those cleaning supplies you just stocked up on?
This list isn’t exhaustive; it’s just a start. What other activities would add? Email your ideas to me at ebaumeister@timesshamrock.com for use in a future column.
In the meantime, take the time to enjoy the things that matter most in your “world.” Check in on the people you love, especially those who are most vulnerable. The Coronavirus may have temporarily turned our world upside down, but together, we can flip it back around.
