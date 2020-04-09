My earliest childhood memories of Easter took place in two settings: my family’s church and my great aunt and uncle’s backyard.
Going to church wasn’t anything new; we attended every Sunday, Wednesday and whatever other days the doors were open. But what made Easter Sunday special in my little-girl eyes was getting to wear my Easter dress. (Not very spiritual of me, I know.)
When it came to choosing an Easter dress, I had three important criteria:
1. It had to be colorful – the more colors, the better – and preferably with lots of flowers on it.
2. No lace. I abhorred lace. Lace is scratchy.
3. Twirlability. If you’ve been a little girl, you know what fun it is to twirl around in a full skirt and watch the fabric spin in a circle around you.
I remember coveting the Easter hats worn by some of the other girls in my Sunday school class. Nothing, in my estimation, completed an Easter outfit like a white straw hat with a pink or purple ribbon for the band and a little bunch of pastel flowers attached to the front. Then one year, I got an Easter hat of my own. I was ecstatic.
Of course, the other thing children love about Easter is the candy. I still have my fluffy, pink Easter basket – in the shape of a bunny rabbit –which appeared every Easter morning filled with jelly beans, chocolate bunnies, peanut butter eggs and other goodies.
I also remember going over to Aunt Betty and Uncle Eddie’s house for a backyard Easter egg hunt with my cousins.
One memory in particular stands out.
All of the children gathered for instructions before the hunt, and Uncle Eddie gave a speech about how there was a wasps’ nest under the back porch, so we were not to go under there. He assured us no eggs were hidden under the porch.
The stern words were meant to strike fear, and they did. A little too much fear for my timid, little-girl self.
Almost immediately after the hunt began, I spotted a big pile of eggs hidden in the grass near the back porch. But I was too scared of the wasps under the porch to go anywhere near the porch. I kept collecting eggs in the rest of the yard — one here, one there — while trying to summon the courage to go after the jackpot by the porch and wondering why no one else saw it.
Finally, I couldn’t stand it any longer.
“Over there, there are some over there,” I yelled, pointing.
My cousins ran for the eggs, and that gave me the courage to take off toward them too, but too late.
Don’t feel sorry for me. I still collected a basketful that year and ended up with enough candy to last several weeks.
For years after that, Aunt Betty loved to retell the story about how, when I was little, I didn’t quite “get” how an Easter egg hunt works and gave the location of the eggs away to my cousins.
She never knew the real reason, because I was too embarrassed to say. Now here I am telling the story myself.
I’m sad for all the kids who are missing out on their Easter egg hunts this year, sad for all the little girls who won’t get to twirl around in their Easter dresses with their friends at church and sad for everyone who is separated from their loved ones this Easter season.
I’m sad for all of us.
Sometimes it feels like the coronavirus is stealing away our lives, claiming Easter, blocking out hope. But other times, hope shines through, in the form of flowers blooming in my backyard, or a video chat with my 5-year-old godson in upstate New York or the kindness of a stranger who let me cut in front of him at Gerrity’s.
Instead of Easter eggs, I think there’s something else we’re all hunting for this year, whether we say it out loud or not: hope.
Hope is more fitting than colored eggs and candy anyway. Because hope is what Easter is really all about.
Elizabeth Baumeister is the managing editor of the Times-Shamrock Community Newspaper Group. Reach her at ebaumeister@timesshamrock.com.
