A new normal has forced itself upon us. It’s temporary, but without an end date, it feels permanent. Temporary or permanent, it feels like a bad dream.
The new normal has us standing in line at the grocery store, Black Friday- style. Instead of a flat-screen TV or the latest iPhone, we’re hoping to snag a bottle of hand sanitizer, a loaf of bread or the grand prize: a 24-pack. That’s toilet paper, not beer.
The new normal has us living in constant fear and anxiety – more so than usual – and in need of a hug. The new normal deems all forms of physical contact unsafe. The new normal has us scared to shake hands. In the new normal,we don’t get the hug we need.
The new normal brings empty parking lots, caution tape and more “closed” signs than we’ve ever seen outside major holidays. And it comes with more event cancellations and postponements than all the combined snowstorms of a single year.
The new normal has churchgoers sitting at home in pajamas, watching sermons via televisions, computers and mobile devices, while beautiful sanctuaries remain empty.
The new normal has small business owners backed up against the wall, wondering if they’ll be able to reopen when this is all over.
The new normal stinks.
But...
The new normal also has adult children calling to check up on their elderly parents who haven’t heard from them in weeks, perhaps months.
The new normal has families eating together around the table for the first time in who knows how long, if ever.
The new normal has neighbors and strangers alike looking out for each other.
The new normal has people spending time outside in the sunshine and fresh air – people who are normally cooped up inside all day.
The new normal is forcing us to slow down, breathe and appreciate and enjoy life
I look forward to the return of the old normal. But I hope we always remember and carry with us the lessons and positive aspects of this new, temporary normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.