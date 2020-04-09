After living in “quarantine” from his infancy to his teen years, Prince Dolor finally experienced the world for the first time. In 1875, Dinah Maria Mulock Craik published Dolor’s explicitly allegorical story, The Little Lame Prince, which served to entertain children and instruct adults. (The back story does not seem obvious, and a variety of interpretations are possible. Apparently, like the little lame prince, for Miss Mulock, as a 19th-century female author in 1875, the world was not completely open, so she needed to use the magic of writing to access and influence the world).
Whether or not we get the story’s point, we are all more and more able to identify with being shut up in an inaccessible stone tower in the middle of a desert set between the back side of the mountains and the sea. This is where Prince Dolor found himself, or rather where he had not found himself until his fairy godmother found him and gave him his flying cloak.
Don’t let me lose you now: The flying cloak took Dolor out of his isolation to a world he otherwise could not go. Using the tools of ecocriticism, we can travel with books from the past to places we otherwise could not go. We can use Miss Mulock’s eyes and see England as it stood during the industrial revolution. Miss Mulock shows us, just as the cloak showed Dolor, that a 19th-century city had not only a “beautiful” but also a “dreadful” side: There really are “miserable little back alleys, where dirty children play in gutters all day and half the night.”
But emerging from the quarantine, there is another angle with which I want to leave us. Can we look through Dolor’s eyes and see the wonders of spring for the first time? Find some moving water, “tumbling down the hillside, frothing and foaming, playing at hide-and-seek among the rocks, then bursting out in noisy fun like a child, to bury itself in deep, still pools.” Investigate a grove of trees: “trunk, branches, and leaves—the most curious sight imaginable,” and the leaves: “I don’t suppose you could ever find two leaves exactly alike in form, color and size—no more than you could find two faces alike . . . . The plan of this world is infinite similarity and yet infinite variety.” Finally, listen for the first time to “winds blowing, waters flowing, trees stirring, insects whirring,” and to the “various cries of birds and beasts—lowing cattle, bleating sheep, grunting pigs, and cackling hens—all the infinite discords that somehow or other make a beautiful harmony.”
Certainly, a cloud of suffering has disrupted the routine of our lives. But perhaps the slow pace of disruption—and Prince Dolor’s magic cloak—may allow us to sense spring again for the first time.
Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business. Reach him at josarhuap@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.