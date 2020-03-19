As a result of feudal arrangements since the times of the Roman Empire, but before the explosion of market demand for wool, England had an intriguing real estate arrangement. “Common land” was land owned by somebody – if not the lord of a manor, then the crown – but available for certain uses by everybody. Ultimately, this arrangement extended into village greens and then even parks and sports fields, but we’ll get back to that shortly.
In A Short History of England, G. K. Chesterton called this common land “an alternative and a refuge.” Furthermore, he believed common land served as an intentional social and economic safety net. This land, which other interpreters consider to have been land merely less desirable for farming, Chesterton saw as a “reserve of wealth” available for the rehabilitation of “broken men” in medieval times: “It was their great green hospital, their free and airy workhouse.”
In another essay called “The Sun Worshipper,” where he addresses Marx’s strictly materialist view of history, Chesterton explains that due to the laws governing such common land, even the poorest serf “had direct access to the means of production.” So in Chesterton’s view, the common land was a form of capital, but in contrast to Marx’s societal critique, this capital was available to all. One only had to apply oneself to it. And thereby he or she could be mended.
Just what were the laws governing this “Green Hospital?” England’s National Archives lists five rights for the use of common land:
• First, grazing of various animals was permitted. Before standing farms, for obvious reasons, grazing was restricted till after harvest.
• Second, non-timber wood, etc. (estover) could be collected.
• Third, turf and peat (turbary) could be dug and removed for fuel.
• Fourth – and with today’s excavation technology, surprisingly – soils and minerals of all kinds could be removed.
• Fifth, fishing was permitted.
If you have ever played the game “Settlers,” you will readily conclude that a massive amount of natural-resource wealth was there for the taking. (This concept is similar to the Torah’s protection of gleaning). The natural wealth was available, but people had to apply themselves to create the wealth. Of course, this vision of personal access to wealth creation is central to Chesterton’s distributism.
Do we still have Green Hospitals today?
First of all, as mentioned above, in time, with market pressure and technological advances, the rural common land disappeared. But in urban settings, for example, if you could prove that a sport was played for at least 20 years on a common lot, development was prohibited. So recreation has replaced wealth creation.
And, outside of recreation, we cannot do much more than forage in our parks. But for restoring the broken, the value of recreation provided by parks should not nevertheless be understated.
Find some restoration in a park this spring.
