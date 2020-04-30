The word “gathering” is taking on a new meaning in these times of social distancing. Instead of gathering together in one location for education, cooking, arts, music, gardening, etc, we are now safely separated but pulling together for the health of our neighbors and the country.
The Gathering Place has adapted to these new times by expanding online offerings. While The Gathering Place doors are closed, support of the Arts continues. Please use this article as a guide to current offerings. There are links on the website, GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com for more information and opportunities. Please also consider signing up for The Gathering Place’s weekly newsletter. We are most grateful that the Abington Suburban publishes this monthly column. But as we are offering only virtual information and experiences, they change every week. Those updates are available in the weekly newsletter. Take a minute and sign up today.
Among the planned programs (pre-pandemic) was an exhibit of the works of Earl Lehman and Michael Sorrentino. However, there is a great video on the website that features some of the original work of each artist. If you are interested in further information on any of the pieces, you can contact the artists directly on their Facebook pages.
Music is Good for the Soul! To enjoy a bit of music by a local artist, check out Pianist Michael McAndrew who shares two of his works, How Great Thou Art and Over the Rainbow. His work appears in the Music tab under the Arts category.
Penn State Master Gardeners are much sought-after at this time of year as we start to refresh our outdoor spaces. For the novice or veteran gardener it pays to plan early in the season before you dig.
You focused on planning your garden and you have mapped out exactly where you will plant and what you will plant. So your next thought is “when do I get this garden started.” It’s still a month away from Memorial Day, considered the safe time to be frostfree, so what is safe to do now? The gardeners have kindly shared some tips that can be found on the website. The Master Gardener program tab is under the Community Classroom category.
The Gathering Place has several opportunities for writers to participate in their craft and share with the greater community. Visit the website to gain more information on the Writing Contest – Portraits in Pen – A celebration of Women. Also there is an opportunity to participate in the Six-word Slam, brevity at its finest. Some recent examples are also online. The external writing blog is for creative writers who wish to share their work. Work should be apolitical, PG in contact and creative in nature. To submit for potential inclusion on the blog, attach to email in word format and send to GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com. Also visit the website to read the submissions.
Artist Relief is an organization that is offering emergency relief for artists and creative workers in the form of $5,000 no-strings-attached grants. It is intended for anyone who earns income from their creative or artistic practice and who has also been affected by COVID-19. To get to their site, visit artistrelief.org.
There is also important information for all registered voters in Pennsylvania. The primary has been changed to June 2 and the state has made mail-in ballots available to all Pennsylvanians. The process is easy, visit VotesPA.com for the details. We all certainly hope that in a month we will be seeing great strides in containing this virus. But remember the pictures of the long lines of voters in Wisconsin? Don’t subject yourself to being unnecessarily exposed if things do not recede and our voting process is comprised. May 18 is the last day to update your voter registration and May 26th is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot.
One of programs that The Gathering Place offers is Align: Autism Parenting Support Group. Autism is associated with characteristics like passionate interest in specific topics, difficulty with typical communication methods, sensory sensitivities and using repetitive motions (called stimming) to regulate overwhelming experiences. The change in the routine due to COVID-19 may upset or throw off a child. It is a transition and transitions can be difficult and frightening for many kids on the spectrum — and you may be facing resistance from your child. So, how do you, as a parent, help your child with this upcoming change in routine and more time at home? More information from the support group is available on the website. Align is under the Programs tab.
While there is concern about what the future brings regarding the economy, jobs and the virus in general, we are learning many good things about our community and people throughout the country.
So many are stepping up, in small or large part, to recognize and support the efforts of all caregivers and necessary workers helping to keep the rest of us safe. Sometimes it is the little gifts from others that can make a difference in our outlook for the rest of the day. Take a few minutes to consider how you can come down on the side of the good.
