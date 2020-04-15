Learning is a lifelong endeavor, which is why college classes aren’t just for college-age students anymore. High school students can get ahead on their college career through dual enrollment even before they graduate, and adults can pursue degrees online to achieve career goals or simply learn more about subjects that interest them.
Clarks Summit University’s summer online classes welcome many types of students, from motivated high schoolers to professional adult learners.
High school dual enrollment
Dual enrollment at CSU is a great opportunity for high school students to make the most of their education. Through this program, students take college classes that count toward both their high school and college credit requirements, all at a discounted credit rate. This allows them to get ahead on general education classes before they arrive on campus, so they can focus more attention on the classes in their major and free up more time for opportunities like co-curricular activities.
“Academic and Research Writing” is an upcoming general education class that would be ideal for dual-enrolled students to take this summer. The class will prepare them for future college studies as they will learn to find credible sources, create annotated bibliographies, build strong arguments and practice different writing styles.
High school students interested in pursuing dual enrollment can visit ClarksSummitU.edu/dualenroll or email admissions@ClarksSummitU.edu
Adult professional preparation
Adults can make progress toward a degree at their own pace through online education, and the flexible format of online classes is a great way for them to balance school with work and family responsibilities.
“It is advantageous for adults to pursue online coursework because it opens doors for ministry opportunities or job promotions,” said Erica Young, CSU’s executive director of online learning.
CSU’s undergraduate online degrees offer many majors as well as a unique degree completion program for those who started but never finished earning a bachelor’s degree. Baptist Bible Seminary offers both master’s and doctoral online degrees to further effectiveness for anyone involved in ministry.
CSU’s programs for professionals include graduate degrees for teachers and counselors. The Master of Education meets school’s continuing education requirements and can take less than three years to earn. This summer, students can jump into the program by taking “Research Methods” or “Assessment of Learning.”
The Master of Science in Counseling program allows a student to choose one of six specialization tracks to customize the program to the student’s unique goals. Since the program’s inception, every graduate of CSU’s Master of Science in Counseling program who went on to take the National Counselor Exam for licensure passed on the first try. Three counseling classes will be offered this summer, including “Biblical Philosophy of Counseling.”
Adults who simply desire to take a few classes at home for personal enrichment can take online classes through CSU. “How to Develop a Biblical Worldview” and “Principles of Bible Study” are two summer classes that can help students learn more about studying the Bible, theology and a Biblical worldview.
Find more at ClarksSummitU.edu/online.
The first summer online session will begin May 11, and the second online session will begin June 22. These sessions are two of the six online sessions CSU offers throughout the year; each is just eight weeks long. New students can earn a $100 book voucher when they enroll in an online program for the fall; ask admissions counselors for details. Apply for the summer sessions by April 29 at Discover.ClarksSummitU.edu.
