All Lackawanna County Library programs have been cancelled through Sunday, March 29. The Abington Community Library is closed and will remain closed through Sunday, March 29. All due dates are adjusted to March 30. Online library services (e-books, downloadable audiobooks, research databases) are still available 24/7. The Friends of the Abington Community Library Spring Book Sale committee hopes to reschedule the event to April or May.
The Abington VFW Post 7069 is closed until further notice. No VFW programs will take place until otherwise announced.
The Gathering Place in Clarks Summit is closed and all classes and programs are cancelled until April 4.
The Waverly Community House has cancelled special events, programs, classes and activities. Programs being curtailed or rescheduled on a program-by-program basis. Students, instructors, participants and tenants are being privately advised on an individual or group basis. Watch for further information regarding building closings. Open gym is curtailed until further notice.
Regarding the assembling of groups of not more than 10 people at any one gathering, Keystone College has has cancelled the following: Accepted Students Days, April Open House, April Career Fair, Grad Finale, All-College Honors Convocation, and the Spring Undergraduate Research and Creativity Celebration. No decision has yet been made regarding Commencement.
Plates and Palettes at the Dalton Firehouse scheduled for March 29 is postponed. A new date will be be announced.
The spaghetti supper at Clarks Green United Methodist Church, hosted by Boy Scout Troop 251 scheduled for April 2 is postponed to May 21.
The spring craft fair at Abington Heights High School benefitting the Abington Heights Marching Band scheduled for April 4 is cancelled.
State Rep. Marty Flynn is offering drive thru office hours. The front doors will remain locked by drive-thru service will be provided.
Abington Heights School District will provide free grab and go meals to any student who wants them. Come by the parking lot on the side of Clarks Summit Elementary School between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Students will receive two bags, one breakfast, one lunch.
APRIL 4
Drive By Bunny: The Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road, Waverly Twp., will have the Easter Bunny greet families (from a distance) on Saturday, April 4 from 10-11 a.m. Families may stay in the car, and drive past the Easter Bunny for a wave. The Bunny will be waving from the front door of the Comm.
APRIL 14
Mysteries and Detectives Book Club: Tuesday, April 14 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library is the next meeting of the Mysteries and Detectives Book Club. The selection for April is Raymond Chandler’s “The Big Sleep” a Philip Marlow mystery. The author for May is Elly Griffiths.
MAY 4
Bus trip: Monday, May 4 will be a bus trip to Villa Roma Resort. Live Show: Tribute to Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. $80 per person includes bus, refreshments, special activities, four course luncheon, live stage show and more. Must include entree choice with reservation. Departs Clarks Summit Fire Hall, 321 Bedford St. at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call 570-586-9656, ext. 4. Reservation must be made by April 3.
Portraits in Pen: An essay contest celebrating women. A picture may be worth a thousand words, but 1,000 words can paint a beautiful, engaging portrait, a glimpse into the soul.
To celebrate the 100th year anniversary of women’s right to vote, The Gathering Place is sponsoring Portraits in Pen. Write an essay about a woman in your life, yourself included. Email your 1,000-word entries to GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com. Deadline is April 20. For more information visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.
Six Word Slam: Sponsored by The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit, create a small story or capture a thought in a six-word format, such as Man and River: Never the Same. Send to gatheringplacecs@gmail.com any time before May 15. Slams will be included in the bi-weekly Gathering Place newsletter. There is no fee.
The Bears in the Summit Project: Artists are sought to decorate bears which will be “residents” of Clarks Summit. Businesses, non-profits, worship centers and friends can sponsor a bear. Applications to paint or to sponsor can be found at GatheringPlaceCS.org. Deadlines are April 20 for artists and April 25 for businesses. For more info, go to the website or call 570-954-6650.
Fly Fishing Summer Camp: Registration is now open for applications for the 8th annual Keystone TUTeens Conservation Camp for teens ages 14-18. This is a stay-over camp from June 14-20. Teens learn both the art and sciences of conservation and fly fishing. Cost is $450; scholarships available. Register online at flyfishingsummercamp.org. For more info, email ffnepa@epix.net or call 570-954-5042. Sponsored by Trout Unlimited.
