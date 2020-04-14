Community calendar

Announcements, cancellations and postponements
All Lackawanna County libraries will remain closed until further notice. The Abington and Dalton community libraries are closed and all scheduled events, meetings, presentations and clubs are canceled. Books and other material people borrowed from a Lackawanna County library prior to the shut down will not be due back until the libraries reopen and there will be no late fees imposed on books with due dates after March 13. Any requested items or items on hold will be kept at the library until it is re-opened.
The Abington VFW Post 7069 is closed until further notice. No VFW programs or monthly meetings will take place until otherwise announced.
The Gathering Place in Clarks Summit is closed and all classes and programs are cancelled until further notice.
The Waverly Community House canceled or adjusted the following programs, classes and activities: Waverly Small Works Gallery Fine Arts Show “A Sense of Place,” gallery exhibit scheduled through mid-April. The Waverly Waddle 5k walk/run has been rescheduled to Sept. 12. Other programs are being curtailed or rescheduled on a program-by-program basis. Students, instructors, participants and tenants are being privately advised on an individual or group basis. Watch for further information regarding building closings. Open gym is curtailed until further notice.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic The Abington Business and Professional Association’s Annual Spring Lunch and Learn Series has been postponed until the fall along with all other group-related events.
The following events at Keystone College are canceled: Trout Unlimited’s TUTeens Conservation fly fishing camp, Accepted Students Days, April Open House, April Career Fair, Grad Finale, All-College Honors Convocation, and the Spring Undergraduate Research and Creativity Celebration. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting safety and social distancing requirements, Keystone College will not conduct its in-person commencement previously scheduled for May 9, at the Pavilion at Montage Mountain. The college is exploring other commencement options including an online ceremony. However, no final decision has been made or details announced. It is also possible that an in-person ceremony may be held during the fall semester, depending on circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 situation. A final commencement plan will be announced soon.
State Rep. Marty Flynn is offering drive-thru office hours. The front doors will remain locked by drive-thru service will be provided.
Meals/food updates
Abington Heights School District will provide free grab-and-go meals to any student who wants them. Come by the parking lot on the side of Clarks Summit Elementary School between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Students will receive two bags: one breakfast and one lunch.
Events
APRIL 18
Emergency food distribution: Saturday, April 18 from 2-4 p.m. at Benton Township Community Center in Fleetville, the Northern Lackawanna County Food Sharing, Weinburg Food Bank, Commission on Economic Opportunity and the United Methodist Church will host an emergency food distribution. Drive thru, stay in your car with the windows up, volunteers will load your car. No registration is necessary.
Reminders
Portraits in Pen: An essay contest celebrating women. A picture may be worth a thousand words, but 1,000 words can paint a beautiful, engaging portrait, a glimpse into the soul. To celebrate the 100th year anniversary of women’s right to vote, The Gathering Place is sponsoring Portraits in Pen. Write an essay about a woman in your life, yourself included. Email your 1,000-word entries to GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com. Deadline is April 20. For more information visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.
Six Word Slam: Sponsored by The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit, create a small story or capture a thought in a six-word format, such as Man and River: Never the Same. Send to gatheringplacecs@gmail.com any time before May 15. Slams will be included in the bi-weekly Gathering Place newsletter. There is no fee.
