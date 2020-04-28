Announcements, cancellations and postponements
All Lackawanna County libraries will remain closed until further notice. The Abington and Dalton community libraries are closed and all scheduled events, meetings, presentations and clubs are canceled. Books and other material people borrowed from a Lackawanna County library prior to the shut down will not be due back until the libraries reopen and there will be no late fees imposed on books with due dates after March 13. Any requested items or items on hold will be kept at the library until it is re-opened.
The Abington VFW Post 7069 is closed until further notice. All VFW services, including the annual Clarks Summit Memorial Day parade it sponsors, are canceled. The post is tentatively planing to host a Memorial Day and Veterans Day combined celebratory event on Nov. 11. Programs and monthly meetings will not take place until otherwise announced. United States veteran grave flags, which are distributed by Lackawanna County, are unavailable at this time. When circumstances permit and flags become available, they will be placed on veteran graves at Abington Hills Cemetery by Post 7069 volunteers at a later date.
The Gathering Place in Clarks Summit is closed and all classes and programs are canceled until further notice.
The Waverly Community House canceled or adjusted the following programs, classes and activities: The Waverly Waddle 5k walk/run has been rescheduled to Sept. 12. Other programs are being curtailed or rescheduled on a program-by-program basis. Students, instructors, participants and tenants are being privately advised on an individual or group basis. Watch for further information regarding building closings. Open gym is curtailed until further notice.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, The Abington Business and Professional Association’s Annual Spring Lunch and Learn Series has been postponed until the fall along with all other group-related events.
The following events at Keystone College are canceled: Trout Unlimited’s TUTeens Conservation fly fishing camp, Accepted Students Days, Grad Finale, All-College Honors Convocation and the Spring Undergraduate Research and Creativity Celebration. Keystone College will not conduct its in-person commencement previously scheduled for May 9, at the Pavilion at Montage Mountain. Keystone College will conduct a virtual Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 23. The virtual ceremony will begin at 11 a.m., and will be streamed and accessible through the college’s website at keystone.edu. Keystone is planning to host an in-person celebration for members of the Class of 2020 during Homecoming Weekend on October 9-11.
State Rep. Marty Flynn is offering drive-thru office hours. The front doors will remain locked by drive-thru service will be provided.
The Lackawanna County Commissioners announced that the 2020 Job Fair, scheduled for May 14, at PNC Field’s Geisinger Champions Club, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses that submitted suite and/or vehicle payments will be fully refunded.
Reminders
Portraits in Pen: An essay contest celebrating women. A picture may be worth a thousand words, but 1,000 words can paint a beautiful, engaging portrait, a glimpse into the soul. To celebrate the 100th year anniversary of women’s right to vote, The Gathering Place is sponsoring Portraits in Pen. Write an essay about a woman in your life, yourself included. Email your 1,000-word entries to GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com. The deadline has been extended until April 30. To enter or more information visit GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-881-7612.
Mother’s Day plant sale: With every donation of $20 received, the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Lackawanna County, will give a flowering hanging basket to the caring workers of St. Mary’s Villa in Elmhurst, Pennsylvania to show appreciation for their community’s dedicated healthcare workers. The hanging baskets will be delivered to St. Mary’s Villa for Mother’s Day weekend. Each basket will include plant care information and a message of gratitude from the Master Gardeners. Proceeds from the basket donations will benefit Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Lackawanna County. To donate a basket, visit raise.psu.edu/LackawannaMG. In the comment section of the form, write “hanging basket.”
Meals for students: Abington Heights School District will provide free grab-and-go meals to any student who wants them. Come by the parking lot on the side of Clarks Summit Elementary School between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Students will receive two bags: one breakfast and one lunch.
Six Word Slam: Sponsored by The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit, create a small story or capture a thought in a six-word format, such as Man and River: Never the Same. Send to gatheringplacecs@gmail.com any time before May 15. Slams will be included in the bi-weekly Gathering Place newsletter. There is no fee.
