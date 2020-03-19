Boroughs and municipalities in the Abingtons are among those that will receive a grant to help upkeep of area roads. State Sen. John Blake (D-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Monroe) announced that communities across Lackawanna County are the recipients of $7.48 million in liquid fuels payments to help with the maintenance of roads and bridges.
The funding is part of a $487.5 million investment through PennDOT’s annual municipal liquid fuels distributions. The payments to municipalities are based on a municipality’s population and miles of locally-owned roads.
The following list includes the net allocation of liquid fuels payments for municipalities across Lackawanna County:
• Scranton City: $2,320,105
• Carbondale City: $264,540
• Waverly Township: $66,549
• Benton Township: $141,029
• Carbondale Township: $37,312
• Clifton Township: $43,682
• Covington Township: $127,921
• Elmhurst Township: $46,620
• Fell Township: $98,055
• Glenburn Township: $53,475
• Greenfield Township: $141,572
• Jefferson Township: $164,996
• La Plume Township: $23,931
• Thornhurst Township: $26,125
• Madison Township: $121,778
• Newton Township: $150,017
• North Abington Township: $45,992
• Ransom Township: $71,831
• Roaring Brook Township: $123,056
• Scott Township: $210,649
• South Abington Township: $305,509
• Spring Brook Township: $146,985
• West Abington Township: $23,184
• Archbald Borough: $253,378
• Blakely Borough: $205,173
• Clarks Green Borough: $49,445
• Clarks Summit Borough: $179,859
• Dalton Borough: $51,042
• Dickson City Borough: $192,057
• Dunmore Borough: $443,376
• Jermyn Borough: $75,624
• Jessup Borough: $155,164
• Mayfield Borough: $58,733
• Moosic Borough: $205,044
• Moscow Borough: $72,780
• Old Forge Borough: $284,252
• Olyphant Borough: $162,677
• Taylor Borough: $172,801
• Throop Borough: $123,792
• Vandling Borough: $21,151
Blake noted that municipalities can use 20% of their annual net allocation of these funds for the purchase of new equipment for maintenance and upkeep of local roads and bridges.
In order to be eligible for liquid fuels, a roadway must be formally adopted as a public street by the municipality, meet certain dimension requirements and be able to safely accommodate vehicles driving at least 15 miles per hour.
