Scott Weiland
What library services have you been enjoying at home?
Libby, ancestry.com, and your Facebook videos (with my little guy, of course).
What made you choose a Malcom Gladwell book?
The author and I share world views. We are both complexity theorists. I find his insights fascinating. I read “Blink” about ten years ago and have been a big fan since.
What other books have you read or listened to over the past month?
I’ve been catching up on a number of podcasts this month by Gladwell, Michael Lewis and a few others by Pushkin Industries, such as “Go and See.”
How has your family benefited from library services while at home?
The Abington Community Library has served as an important resource for our family during the COVID-19 quarantine. We appreciate its offerings, and we’re not shy to tell others about how the library can benefit them.
