Easter, set to arrive in the middle of a pandemic, keeps residents at home. Area churches respond by finding new ways to communicate hope to their congregations.
As social distancing stretches into April, Good Friday communion and Easter sunrise services have been canceled. SONrise, the annual Easter drama put on by Servant Church of the Abingtons has been rescheduled for May 29 and 30.
Servant Church of the Abingtons on South Abington Road in Clarks Green moved events on its calendar to make way for the ever imposing COVID-19 crisis and found new ways to connect.
“I’m old enough to remember party lines,” Worship Pastor Mike Werner said. “In a sense, Facebook, Zoom and other online apps act like party lines. It keeps everyone together. We are learning to achieve community without proximity.”
“The silver lining for us, is that it forced us to do some things we’ve been wanting to do for a while,” said Pastor Dan Miller. Miller and Werner evaluated services and ministries that usually surround Easter at Servant Church of the Abingtons and moved what they could online. Good Friday service online from noon to 1 p.m. will offer communion. Easter Sunday will have online worship through music and a message at 11 a.m.
For more information visit Myservantchurch.com
While Miller said he was thankful for the way technology allowed the people in his church to connect during a time of distance, he added, “it should never be a replacement for being together face to face.”
“When people gather in a group setting, something comes out of that that can’t be duplicated online,” Miller explained. “In church, someone shares a smile I need, a handshake, a hug, or a thought — a word of wisdom or encouragement. We sharpen and bless each other when we’re together. ... I hope this time apart makes us crave what we have when we are together. I believe the church will come out stronger because of this.”
The Evangelical Free Bible Church on Carbondale Road in South Abington Township has found success with a program called Faith Life for online interaction. They have been able to connect in Sunday school classes, small groups and prayer meetings utilizing online platforms. The Church usually plans a Good Friday service and a special Easter sunrise breakfast.
Pastor Mike Measley shared the church is planning a belated Easter breakfast and a time of celebration when they can gather again.
Measley led communion online for his congregation on Palm Sunday. Members were encouraged in advance to have something on hand so they could share in communion. Speaking on a bible passage from Daniel 2, Measley encouraged his congregation to be strong through hard times.
“It is through trials that faith is proved genuine,” Measley said. “Turn what God provides into praise.”
An online Good Friday service and online Easter morning worship service at 10 a.m. is planned. .
For more information, visit efbc.family/
Normally, Countryside Community Church would have several services the week of Easter at its location on Orchard Drive in Newton Township.
“There is nothing that we aren’t able to do online, other than physically meet together to celebrate,” said church administrator, Jeff Warren.
Lenten Meditations and worship were posted weekly leading up to Easter. An Easter Sunday service will be live-streamed through the church website at countryside-church.org.
“Our focus during this season of Easter should be on celebrating the resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and showing the love that He has shown to us by reaching out to others,” said Warren.
Clarks Summit United Methodist Church on the Morgan Highway in Clarks Summit is livestreaming its Easter service at 10 a.m. at clarkssummitumc.com.
Rev. Andrew Weidner said that at 7 p.m. on Holy Thursday and Good Friday, services would be streamed via Facebook Live. The church will hold an online liturgy for the Love Feast.
In his message streamed online March 29, Weidner said, “We need hope now more than ever. Hope is not only a life and death matter. It is a life in death matter. ... Hope finds its greatest challenge and shines its greatest light when life stands in the face of death and affirms that God remains trustworthy. When I see churches adapting and carrying on as the church, that’s where I see hope.”
As churches carry on in an ever-changing environment, they are faced with unique challenges.
Pastor Don Roe of Hillside Haven Community Church on Noble Road in South Abington Township said adapting to ministering to congregations remotely is a necessary challenge to keep people safe.
“We have adapted and choose to embrace it with joy, even though we don’t like the fact that we are doing it from a distance,” said Roe. “Never in my life have I had an Easter like this. And at no time has the whole church been distant like this.”
On Easter Sunday, Hillside Haven Community Church will provide an online sunrise service followed by an Easter worship service that will be available through the church website at hillside-haven.org
“As Christians, we look forward to Easter. Not only because spring is here, but because Easter is the reason we have hope,” Roe said. “Without the resurrection, there is no Christianity and there is no hope. Worship at home doesn’t take away our hope. We miss each other right now. But we can cling to the hope we have in Jesus and worship joyfully. We will be together again.”
What will be missed this Easter? For some, it will be the Easter bunny, egg hunts or new clothes to wear. But for most, what will be missed is each other. As Easter is celebrated from a distance, Abington residents connect in any way they can, sharing hope for a brighter tomorrow.
