LA PLUME — Keystone College will receive $173,841 in state grant funding to expand its early childhood education apprenticeship program, announced Rep. Karen Boback (R-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Wyoming). The funds were awarded as a part of the state’s PAsmart initiative, part of $6.5 million in funding awarded statewide.
This grant will make possible the expansion of Keystone College’s early childhood education apprenticeship program from a proposed 15 pupils to a new minimum of 25 pupils in 2020 through 2022. Apprentices accepted into the program will receive a combination of classroom education and hands-on training designed to equip them with the tools needed for future success.
Gov. Tom Wolf launched the PAsmart initiative in 2018 to increase STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education and expand on-the-job training to prepare workers with the skills that growing businesses need.
This round of funding will invest $1.6 million toward supporting registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship through ambassador networks, more than $2.9 million to build a diverse talent pipeline and expand non-traditional registered apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships, and $2 million to build diversity within the construction and building trades.
